Observer Observer Logo

Sophia Bush Sold Her Airy Chicago Penthouse for $1.97 Million

By
Sophia Bush just sold her Chicago penthouse. Scroll through to see inside the apartment.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
She bought the home five years ago.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
The loft spans 3,500 square feet.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
There's a gas fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Advertisement
There are timber ceilings and columns throughout.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
It's composed of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
There are two separate outdoor spaces.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Advertisement
Bush lived here while filming 'Chicago P.D.'
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
The eat-in kitchen has blue cabinetry and marble countertops.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
There's breakfast bar seating.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Advertisement
There's also a larger dining space.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Bush paid $1.6 million for the apartment in 2015.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
She sold the home for $1.97 million.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Advertisement
She said the space inspired her to found her design firm.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
The airy master suite.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Advertisement
The master bath also has wood built-ins.
Courtesy Dream Town Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 17

Actress and activist Sophia Bush is saying farewell to her Chicago loft. The former One Tree Hill star bought the penthouse for $1.6 million in 2015, a year after she began appearing on Chicago P.D.

Bush has now sold the 3,500-square-foot apartment for $1.97 million, as spotted by Variety.

SEE ALSO: Tom Brady Has Just One Issue With Renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa Home

A key-locked elevator opens directly into the airy three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode.

There are extra-wide white oak floors, columns and 12-foot timber ceilings throughout, as well as three skylights, per the listing held by Dream Town Realty broker Vincent Anzalone. A living area is centered around a gas fireplace, and is adjacent to a dining space.

Sophia Bush is leaving Chicago behind.  Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The kitchen is equipped with white marble counters, a center island, SubZero appliances and blue cabinetry, with bar seating and a breakfast nook.

The cavernous master suite has a seating area and brick walls, and the bathroom is fitted with a double marble vanity, a large marble tub and a separate walk-in shower, plus a huge closet with built-ins.

The home also has two outdoor spaces; there’s one off of the family room, as well as a private rooftop deck.

Bush previously showed the apartment off in Elle Decor, and she said that this particular space is what inspired her to found her design firm, Filles de Rincón, with a friend. It looks like Bush has since moved her own furniture out of this abode, per the listing photos.

It seems Bush is back to living in Los Angeles now, where she owns a bungalow in the Hollywood Hills. She recently renovated the midcentury property, and revealed the results in another Elle Decor spread.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, celebrity news, Chicago P.D, Sophia Bush

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page