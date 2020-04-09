Sophia Bush Sold Her Airy Chicago Penthouse for $1.97 Million

She said the space inspired her to found her design firm.

It's composed of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There are timber ceilings and columns throughout.

Actress and activist Sophia Bush is saying farewell to her Chicago loft. The former One Tree Hill star bought the penthouse for $1.6 million in 2015, a year after she began appearing on Chicago P.D.

Bush has now sold the 3,500-square-foot apartment for $1.97 million, as spotted by Variety.

A key-locked elevator opens directly into the airy three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode.

There are extra-wide white oak floors, columns and 12-foot timber ceilings throughout, as well as three skylights, per the listing held by Dream Town Realty broker Vincent Anzalone. A living area is centered around a gas fireplace, and is adjacent to a dining space.

The kitchen is equipped with white marble counters, a center island, SubZero appliances and blue cabinetry, with bar seating and a breakfast nook.

The cavernous master suite has a seating area and brick walls, and the bathroom is fitted with a double marble vanity, a large marble tub and a separate walk-in shower, plus a huge closet with built-ins.

The home also has two outdoor spaces; there’s one off of the family room, as well as a private rooftop deck.

Bush previously showed the apartment off in Elle Decor, and she said that this particular space is what inspired her to found her design firm, Filles de Rincón, with a friend. It looks like Bush has since moved her own furniture out of this abode, per the listing photos.

It seems Bush is back to living in Los Angeles now, where she owns a bungalow in the Hollywood Hills. She recently renovated the midcentury property, and revealed the results in another Elle Decor spread.