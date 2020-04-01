Grocery Chain Workers Demand Coronavirus Protection Measures for Their Health—And Yours

I have a friend who works at a major grocery chain with which you are probably familiar—it’s one of the stores to which panicked New Yorkers flocked during the early days of the coronavirus crisis. I last saw this friend a week or two ago, from a respectable six feet away. They’d just received a coronavirus-related raise: two dollars extra an hour. It sounded OK, until I did the math. “So you’re exposed to hundreds of people a day, who touch everything in the store, who may or may not be sick, and you get an extra eighty bucks a week?” I asked. My friend nodded (they asked not to be named for this article out of concern that speaking to the media might jeopardize their job). They’re still going into work… riding the subway and walking into what could be a virus factory. Their daily reward for this, after taxes, wouldn’t cover a take-out meal. The worst place to be right now in the coronavirus pandemic, from an epidemiological standpoint, is most assuredly a hospital. The second-worst place could very well be a grocery store, where the social distancing directives citizens are urged to follow in order to “flatten the curve”—and stop the flow of COVID-19 patients into hospitals—are hard to maintain. SEE ALSO: Without Government Rescue, New York City’s Yellow Cabs Could Soon Be History As grocery stores in New York and elsewhere are forced to temporarily shut down after employees get sick, labor organizers are starting to make stronger and stronger demands for working conditions to improve. Yet we still aren’t allowed to wear masks at work, and some Captains haven’t even told their crews they’re allowed to wear gloves now despite a company-wide memo lifting the no-glove policy. Trader Joe’s doesn’t care about its workers, just profits. https://t.co/eKQmI2Mp0R — Trader Joe’s Union (@TraderJoesUnion) March 30, 2020

“We estimate that in our area, in a typical eight-hour shift, a worker is exposed to about 500 people a day,” Jim Araby, a union organizer with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, which represents employees at Safeway and other grocery and drug stores in the Bay Area, told Observer on Monday. “That’s 2,500 people a week. And since our testing lags incredibly far behind most other states, no one knows how much they’re exposed.”