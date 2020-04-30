Patty Jenkins Has a ‘Wonder Woman’ Spin-Off and Threequel in the Works

With more than $820 million at the worldwide box office and a warm embrace from fans and critics, Wonder Woman remains one of DC’s most successful movies ever. That’s why it’s such a disappointment to see its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, delayed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic. The people of the world want more Gal Gadot in their lives (“Imagine” cover notwithstanding), and if filmmaker Patty Jenkins has her way, they’re going to get it.

Jenkins recently revealed that she is already planning a spin-off film, as well as the threequel in the Wonder Woman franchise. While she’s smartly waiting until 1984 arrives to make any definitive moves, the wheels are already in motion to expand the blockbuster series.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until [Wonder Woman 1984] comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palate cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” she told Total Film. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

Jenkins has previously discussed a three-film narrative for the Wonder Woman series and most blockbuster franchises adhere to this structure these days. But to hear that it’s already in the works is an encouraging sign. The early DCEU was marked by reactive decision-making, so it’s exciting to see some long-term planning at the top levels.

WB is well aware that the character is one of its blue chip properties and integral to any future crossover team-up films the studio might have in mind. (It’s only a matter of time until they take another stab at a Justice League-type event.) The notion of a spin-off, which Jenkins first discussed in December, is also an intriguing one. Despite chatter over the years (what’s going on with James Wan’s Trench?), the DC Extended Universe has not yet seen an official spin-off.

“I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” Jenkins said. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Johns shares a writing credit on Wonder Woman 1984, Titans, Young Justice, Aquaman, Arrow and many other popular DC titles. While it’s disappointing to hear that Jenkins isn’t interested in directing what is being dubbed The Amazonians, at least she’ll be involved as a producer to help realize the world she’s created. We can’t speak for everyone else, but exploring the greater mythology behind the Amazonian home of Themyscira sounds plenty interesting to us.

The Wonder Woman sequel was originally meant to hit theaters in November 2019, but the studio then opted to give it the same release slot (first weekend in June) that helped the 2017 original become a worldwide hit. Unfortunately, due too the COVID-19 outbreak, 1984 was been rescheduled for August 15.