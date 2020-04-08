Zooey Deschanel’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Is Listed for $2.99 Million

The house is now on the market for $2.99 million.

Deschanel lived in the home with her now ex-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard.

A Hollywood Hills home once owned by Zooey Deschanel and Mark Ruffalo is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.















The Hollywood Hills home that Zooey Deschanel once owned with her now ex-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, is now on the market.

Deschanel purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom celeb pedigreed-estate in 2009 from none other than Mark Ruffalo.

SEE ALSO: Tom Brady Has Just One Issue With Renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa Home

Deschanel and Gibbard finalized their divorce in 2012, and the New Girl actress ended up offloading this 2,957-square-foot Los Angeles abode for $2.33 million in 2015.

And now, the 0.5-acre property is back up for grabs, with a $2.99 million price tag attached.

The eat-in kitchen has patterned floors and is equipped with marble countertops, a center island and brass fixtures, with a La Cornue stove and a butler’s pantry. There’s a built-in banquette for a more casual breakfast area, in addition to a formal dining room.

The step-down living room has cross-beamed white ceilings and a brick-framed fireplace, with doors that lead outside, per the listing held by ACME Real Estate broker Cari Field.

The master suite is bedecked in Martinique’s classic banana leaf-print wallpaper, as well as a white wood-clad ceiling. French doors open out to a pergola-covered dining patio. The master bath is fitted with marble countertops, double sinks, a spa tub and a separate shower.

There’s a sun room, plus a library with a fireplace. There’s also a recording studio and a detached guest house.

Deschanel, who announced her separation from her second husband, Jacob Pechenik, last year, and is now in a relationship with Jonathan Scott, relocated to Manhattan Beach after moving out of this Hollywood Hills home, but she’s in the market for a new residence, too. She recently sold her Manhattan Beach abode for $5.9 million, and it doesn’t look like she’s scooped up any other West Coast properties just yet.