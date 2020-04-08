Observer Observer Logo

Zooey Deschanel’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Is Listed for $2.99 Million

A Hollywood Hills home once owned by Zooey Deschanel and Mark Ruffalo is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The home spans nearly 3,000 square feet.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
There's a brick fireplace and beamed ceilings.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The step-down living room.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
There are three bedrooms.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The master suite is covered in banana leaf wallpaper.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The master bathroom.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The kitchen has a center island and marble counters.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
There are brass fixtures.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
Deschanel lived in the home with her now ex-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
Deschanel and Gibbard bought the home from Mark Ruffalo.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
She sold the home in 2015.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The house is now on the market for $2.99 million.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The library has a fireplace and built-in shelves.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The recording studio.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The sunroom.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
There's a covered pergola outside.
Courtesy Alex Zarhour/Virtually Here Studios
The Hollywood Hills home that Zooey Deschanel once owned with her now ex-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, is now on the market.

Deschanel purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom celeb pedigreed-estate in 2009 from none other than Mark Ruffalo.

Deschanel and Gibbard finalized their divorce in 2012, and the New Girl actress ended up offloading this 2,957-square-foot Los Angeles abode for $2.33 million in 2015.

Zooey Deschanel’s celeb-pedigreed former home is back on the market. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

And now, the 0.5-acre property is back up for grabs, with a $2.99 million price tag attached.

The eat-in kitchen has patterned floors and is equipped with marble countertops, a center island and brass fixtures, with a La Cornue stove and a butler’s pantry. There’s a built-in banquette for a more casual breakfast area, in addition to a formal dining room.

The step-down living room has cross-beamed white ceilings and a brick-framed fireplace, with doors that lead outside, per the listing held by ACME Real Estate broker Cari Field.

The master suite is bedecked in Martinique’s classic banana leaf-print wallpaper, as well as a white wood-clad ceiling. French doors open out to a pergola-covered dining patio. The master bath is fitted with marble countertops, double sinks, a spa tub and a separate shower.

There’s a sun room, plus a library with a fireplace. There’s also a recording studio and a detached guest house.

Deschanel, who announced her separation from her second husband, Jacob Pechenik, last year, and is now in a relationship with Jonathan Scott, relocated to Manhattan Beach after moving out of this Hollywood Hills home, but she’s in the market for a new residence, too. She recently sold her Manhattan Beach abode for $5.9 million, and it doesn’t look like she’s scooped up any other West Coast properties just yet.

