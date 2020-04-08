Zooey Deschanel’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Is Listed for $2.99 Million

The Hollywood Hills home that Zooey Deschanel once owned with her now ex-husband, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, is now on the market.
Deschanel purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom celeb pedigreed-estate in 2009 from none other than Mark Ruffalo.
Deschanel and Gibbard finalized their divorce in 2012, and the New Girl actress ended up offloading this 2,957-square-foot Los Angeles abode for $2.33 million in 2015.
And now, the 0.5-acre property is back up for grabs, with a $2.99 million price tag attached.
The eat-in kitchen has patterned floors and is equipped with marble countertops, a center island and brass fixtures, with a La Cornue stove and a butler’s pantry. There’s a built-in banquette for a more casual breakfast area, in addition to a formal dining room.
The step-down living room has cross-beamed white ceilings and a brick-framed fireplace, with doors that lead outside, per the listing held by ACME Real Estate broker Cari Field.
The master suite is bedecked in Martinique’s classic banana leaf-print wallpaper, as well as a white wood-clad ceiling. French doors open out to a pergola-covered dining patio. The master bath is fitted with marble countertops, double sinks, a spa tub and a separate shower.
There’s a sun room, plus a library with a fireplace. There’s also a recording studio and a detached guest house.
Deschanel, who announced her separation from her second husband, Jacob Pechenik, last year, and is now in a relationship with Jonathan Scott, relocated to Manhattan Beach after moving out of this Hollywood Hills home, but she’s in the market for a new residence, too. She recently sold her Manhattan Beach abode for $5.9 million, and it doesn’t look like she’s scooped up any other West Coast properties just yet.