Apple Stores Begin Reopening in the US: Here’s What You Need to Know

After almost two months of nationwide store closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, select Apple stores in the U.S. are set to reopen this week, starting with a handful of locations in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska.

Apple only has six stores in those states. Four of them are confirmed to reopen this week:

Apple Boise Town Square in Boise, Idaho: Open on Monday (5/11) at 11:00 a.m.

Apple King Street in Charleston, S.C.: Open on Wednesday (5/13) at 10:00 a.m.

Apple The Summit in Birmingham, Ala.: Open on Wednesday (5/13) at 11:00 a.m.

Apple Bridge Street in Huntsville, Ala.: Open on Wednesday (5/13) at 11:00 a.m.

More reopening announcements are expected to come through May and June. You can check the status of your nearby Apple store on Apple’s retail page.

At reopened locations, Apple will implement temperature checks on customers upon entry and, like most grocery stores operating during the quarantine, only permit a limited number of people inside at one time. The policy, born out of caution, may cause extra wait time outside the store.

“Our team is constantly monitoring local heath data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will,” an Apple representative told CNBC on Friday.

Apple said it will focus on Genius Bar support services at reopened stores and encourage shoppers to buy products online for contactless delivery or in-store pickup.

Apple operates 271 stores in the U.S. and 510 globally. The vast majority of Apple stores outside China have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. Over the past four weeks, select locations have reopened in South Korea (April 18), Austria (May 5) and Australia (May 7). Stores in Germany and Switzerland will also begin reopening this week.