Away Is Donating Proceeds From Its New Wellness-Inspired Minis to Coronavirus Relief

100 percent of the net proceeds from each Mini sale goes towards coronavirus relief.

Luggage brand Away is launching a new wellness-oriented collection of its best-selling Minis that’s all about helping contribute to coronavirus relief.

Travel is largely at a standstill right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so while you won’t be pulling out your favorite Away suitcase to pack up for a far-off getaway just yet, the new wellness-focused Minis are perfect to use at home right now.

Away collaborated with Summer Fridays, Feals and Patchology to create special self-care editions of its best-selling Minis, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from each sale go straight to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The Minis, which cost $75 each, were intentionally designed to encourage wellness wherever you (or perhaps anyone who buy the Mini for, since Mother’s Day is just around the corner) might be at the moment. The curated selection of products are ideal for the current at-home situation, especially if you’re feeling like you want to indulge in a little extra beauty routine right now.

The Summer Friday White Wellness Set collab includes an R+R Mask, Overtime Mask and Jet Lag Mask, while the Coast-colored Mindfulness Set, curated with CBD subscription brand Feals, is filled with a CBD sampler set and code for a full-size 1,200 MG bottle. Lastly, there’s the Blush Relaxation Set, Away’s cult favorite millennial pink shade, with an array of products from Patchology, including eye gels, a face mask, cuticle mask, softening heel and food mask and lip service balm.

The three limited edition wellness-partner Minis launch on Away’s website tomorrow, May 5. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek inside the new collection.