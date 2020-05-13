The Best Self-Care Beauty Products to Indulge in Right Now

It's normal to feel extra tired and achy right now, even if all you're doing is sitting at a kitchen table the entire day. These (vegan!) bath salts help detoxify your body, reduce soreness and increase circulation. $20, EiR.

Sara Happ's luxe products are perfect for when you want to pamper chapped lips, and this two-piece set includes the cult-favorite lip mask as well as an über hydrating nighttime treatment. $48.50, QVC.

This is an easy addition to your wellness routine; just mix a few drops into your water each day to improve digestion, gut health and give your immune system a boost. $39, Sakara.

There's a reason beauty gurus flock to this facial oil, which contains vitamin E, vitamin C and omegas 3, 6 and 9. It gives your skin a natural glow, and make sure you rub your hands together with the oil and take a few deep breaths, as it's also an aromatherapy product, which makes it even better for our current situation. $108, Supernal.

This portable (!) humidifier will keep your skin hydrated and dewy wherever you are, whether that's sitting at your desk or having an at-home spa day. $39, Hey Dewy.

A trip to the salon is out of the question right now, but for those of us dealing with the aftermath of gel manicures at the moment, the struggle is very real. This set has every single step you need to take off your gel manicure at home, instead of slowly peeling off your months-old polish and destroying your nails one at a time. $19, Sephora.

Use this time inside to give your hair a little extra love, sans any unnecessary heat treatments. This mask is specially designed to nourish damaged hair. $135, Valmont.

For a gemstone-infused spa day, try this seven-mask set (face, eye, décolleté, lip, neck), which is also charged with Reiki energy, for the ultimate healing treatment. $135, Knesko.













As we continue to shelter in place and limit outside interactions due to the coronavirus, we’re spending way more time inside than we normally would. While there are plenty of less than ideal aspects of the countless hours at home right now, it also means we can try to carve out some time to indulge in a little self-care.

SEE ALSO: The Best Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Creams We Love Right Now

A beauty routine might not be the highest of priorities at the moment, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a relaxing wellness moment, especially at such a stressful time. Scroll through to see our favorite at-home beauty self-care products right now.