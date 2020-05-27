The Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Top Picks for 2020

People who are dealing with anxiety are often advised to try CBD to help them deal with this condition. It seems that implementing CBD in your wellness routine could do wonders for your well-being and health. Naturally, those of you who never tried this hemp extract would ask yourselves what’s the best way to start and which products are recommended. If you are fed up with taking all sorts of pills to treat your condition, maybe you could take CBD gummies into consideration. This product is at the top of the list for many CBD enthusiasts, and for that reason, we have compiled a list of the best CBD gummies for anxiety.

What are CBD Gummies?

Before we present our list and point out the brands offering the finest CBD gummies for sale, let’s see what exactly are CBD gummies. They are the most popular CBD edibles and have various shapes, sizes, flavors, and colors which allows you to have fun while ingesting them. CBD gummies look just like any regular gummy candy, and many can’t resist them. The process of making these CBD edibles is similar – the gelatin is mixed with sweeteners, flavors, and of course CBD. Some brands sell vegan CBD gummies, so they replace the gelatin with pectin, a sticky plant-derived substance.

CBD gummies are maybe the most convenient methods of administering CBD – they are easy to use, discreet, portable, and on top of everything – tasty! As opposed to using CBD oil tinctures, there is no oil-dropping or mixing measures. Each CBD gummy is precisely measured to contain a certain amount of CBD that makes it easier for you to control your dosage.

Best CBD Gummies Reviewed

As there are so many brands on the market nowadays, it’s often challenging to choose the best CBD edibles. During the process of selection, you need to pay attention to certain pointers each brand shows. For example, is the CBD extracted from organic hemp, what extraction process is used, are the products tested by certified labs, and what type of ingredients are used to make the products. Having in mind all these factors, we have made our top picks of 2020 for the best CBD gummies for anxiety available for sale.

Highlights:

Colorado hemp

Third-party lab tested

Affordable price for high-quality

Two types of CBD gummies – vegan and sugar-free

THC-free CBD oil

Undoubtedly, anyone can find their favorite type of CBD gummies buying from this Colorado CBD brand. Try The CBD extracts CBD from organic non-GMO hemp grown on farms in Colorado. If you are looking for a healthy treat, here you can find vegan, gluten-free, or even sugar-free CBD gummies for sale. They use only pure cannabinoids from organic hemp and independent lab tests each product for purity and safety. These light, chewy gummies are made of all-natural ingredients and are also a source of vitamin C for an immune boost. Try The CBD uses pectin mixed with citric acid and adds natural flavors to make these edibles.

At their store, you can find 600mg or 900mg bottles of CBD gummies, with 20mg or 30mg CBD per gummy respectively. The sugar-free gummies are available only in 600mg bottles, and you can enjoy 30mg of CBD per serving. You can rest assured that their CBD gummies are made from CBD isolate, so you aren’t getting any THC when digesting them. Moreover, this allows for the elimination of the herbal flavor, so that you can enjoy the sweet treat. On top of all, Try The CBD is our top pick due to the fact that they sell high-quality CBD products at an affordable price.

Highlights:

Organic Colorado hemp

Natural ingredients and flavors

CO2 extraction method

Excellent reviews

When you consume HealthworxCBD gummies you get a fine treat that contains pure quality hemp-extracted CBD mixed with pectin, maltitol syrup, and other natural ingredients and flavors. Additionally, these edibles are gluten-free, contain no sugar or any added harmful compounds. Their products are tested by third-party labs to be pesticide-free and ensure their safety for consumption. HealthworxCBD is second on our list of top CBD brands because of their top quality products and some of the best CBD gummies available on the market. Same as Try The CBD, they use Colorado-grown hemp to extract pure cannabinoids and use the CO2 extraction process in their production.

HealthworxCBD gummies are available in 600mg bottles with 30 gummies each containing 30mg of CBD per serving. What makes this brand stand out is the fast shipping of the products and the excellent reviews from happy customers who see HealthworxCBD as their trusted brand.

3. Verma Farms

Highlights:

Made from pure CBD isolate

Organic US hemp

Many different flavors

All CBD products made by Verma Farms contain THC-free CBD extract from American hemp and offer free shipping in the USA. The CBD gummies available in their store have many different flavors such as Beary Beach, Blueberry Wave, Wahoo Worm, Hawaiian Rainbow, Tropical Cherry, and more. There are also sugar-free gummies and you can get them in 250mg or 500mg bottles. The smaller bottle contains 25 gummies with 10mg of CBD per serving and the bigger one has 24 gummies but a bit more potent, containing 21mg of CBD per gummy. Verma Farms pride themselves in using organic, pesticide-free, GMO-free cannabis plants to extract CBD and use all-natural ingredients to make their products.

4. PureKana

Highlights:

Made from Kentucky-grown hemp

Various types of edibles available

THC-free CBD oil

At PureKana you can find all kinds of CBD edibles for sale. What makes their CBD gummies one of the best is the combination of top-grade cannabidiol extract with natural flavors. Each CBD gummy contains 25mg of CBD mixed with natural ingredients. PureKana is a brand that has been a long time on the market and has become one of the most trusted brands out there. They are based in Arizona but use Kentucky-grown hemp and offer all kinds of CBD products made with full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil.

5. Royal CBD

Highlights:

Made from 99% pure CBD isolate

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Fruity flavors

This California-based brand made it to our list due to the top quality product available in their store. Royal CBD offers CBD gummies in three flavors – grapes, orange, and strawberry. Thanks to these fruity tastes, their treats are easy to consume and gives you more pleasure in getting your daily CBD dose. Just like all the other brands on this list, Royal CBD uses high-quality American hemp to extract CBD and uses the CO2 extraction method to ensure the safety of the products. Additionally, they send each product to independent labs to be tested for quality control.

The CBD gummies by Royal CBD contain 25mg of CBD per gummy and are THC-free.

Best CBD Gummies: Buyer’s Guide

For anyone with a sweet tooth, CBD gummies are the ideal way to include CBD in the daily routine. Looking after your health doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to put up with tasteless pills or even worse drink some smoothies that have a horrible taste. Why not make this process fun and filled with pleasure? Whether you’re a fan of gummy worms, bears, tropical frogs, or any other types of candies, you will definitely enjoy taking CBD gummies. Browse through our list again and see which would be the best edibles for you.

Still, you need to have in mind that ingesting CBD through gummies is a slower process. Taking CBD sublingually or in other words, under the tongue, it gets to the bloodstream faster. As opposed to taking CBD through edibles which means that it takes longer for the consumer to feel its effects. Therefore, if you choose to take CBD oil instead of CBD gummies you will see results faster.

Nonetheless, getting the effects of CBD slower is not automatically a bad thing. With the use of CBD gummies, you will feel a stronger effect, even though it’s at a later phase. This is owing to the way the body is digesting the substance. As it doesn’t go directly to the bloodstream, it gets to different parts and gives a stronger effect.

Another factor to consider when speaking of the CBD effects is the dosage. To find the right dose for you, have in mind your tolerance, weight, and of course the desired effect. Not everyone needs to get a stronger effect of CBD, it all depends on the condition you are treating. Each CBD gummy is precisely measured so it’s easy to control your intake. Most companies offer CBD gummies that contain 10mg to 30mg of CBD per serving. So, consider your weight, if you weigh less than 130 pounds, 15mg to 17mg is the optimal dose for you. For higher weight or over 250 pounds, consider 22mg to 23mg for a lighter effect and up to 42mg for a stronger effect.

Do CBD Gummies work for Anxiety?

CBD or cannabidiol, the most common hemp extract, is used in many forms – gummies, all kinds of edibles, oil tinctures, creams, capsules, and other products. Only recently these products have become legal to use in the USA and people with all sorts of health conditions are using them to treat them or deal with various symptoms. For that reason, researchers are constantly looking for scientific proof of the CBD effects on treating mainly side effects of various diseases, or health conditions. There are many studies showing that CBD can greatly help in reducing anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation, or the feeling of stress in general. Many people use CBD to manage stress and anxiety and they testify about its effectiveness.

So, it’s understandable that everyone keeps asking – do CBD gummies work for anxiety? – Answering this question is not an easy task because there are a lot of factors included. We need to have in mind what type of ingredients most CBD edibles contain. Namely, common additions that CBD brands use to make CBD gummies include turmeric and spirulina. These are two nutrient-rich superfoods that have a wide range of health benefits. Additionally, several studies point out to the fact that CBD has anti-anxiety effects, possibly because it alters the brain’s response to the chemical serotonin.

Are CBD Gummies Safe?

Now that you understand what kind of effect do CBD gummies have on consumers, it’s normal to check if they are safe to use. Like any other product that contains CBD, these edibles are considered safe in general. Talking about the safety of the content you should always check the lab results provided by the sellers. However, there are some minor side effects you should take into consideration when consuming CBD. For example, taking CBD gummies may lead to a change in your appetite. If cannabinoids in general cause increased appetite, CBD gummies might reduce hunger. Another feeling that can be induced by these edibles is the feeling of dry mouth. The cannabinoids that are contained in the gummies interact with the receptors that are controlling the salvation and your endocannabinoid system which can lead to a strong sense of thirst.

Furthermore, taking a higher dose of CBD can cause digestive issues such as diarrhea, while a lower dose can upset your stomach. You need to be aware that consuming CBD can also lead to fatigue or change in weight. All things considered, the benefits of CBD gummies outweigh their side effects.

Can You Get High From Eating CBD Gummies?

Most brands that sell CBD edibles use CBD isolate to make them. To be more precise, all CBD brands mentioned in this article offer only THC-free CBD gummies. This means that you can’t get high from eating CBD gummies. CBD isolate contains no THC, as opposed to the full-spectrum CBD oil. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, the level of THC in the CBD products should not be any higher than 0.3%. Therefore, most full-spectrum products contain some amount of THC.

Nevertheless, you should always be careful when choosing your CBD product, whether it’s CBD edibles or any other type. The most-trusted brands always use third-party labs to test their CBD products and specifically check the level of THC in them. Not only do they check this, but the lab results should also be published on the companies’ websites or to be available upon request. In this way, you can check the content before purchasing the product and make sure that you won’t get high if you buy the product labeled as THC-free.

Bottom Line

Hopefully, this list will help you find the best CBD gummies for sale and guide you through the process of selection. With so many sellers out there it’s easy to be fooled by some, but if you are careful enough to double check the company, you can’t go wrong. Do your research, read the labels of the product before buying and of course, make a background check on the brand. Most of the CBD products are sold online, so reviewing their website will give you a great insight if you follow our tips.

Where does a company source the hemp, which extraction method is used, are the products tested and find out if they use natural ingredients. Whichever brand you choose, you need to have patience when consuming CBD gummies as the effect might come later. Moreover, it’s better to start with a low dosage and check your tolerance. Later you can up the dose once you’ve reached the comfort zone. Finally, consult your doctor and get their opinion on whether you should try CBD for anxiety or any other condition you might be treating.