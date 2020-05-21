CBD Flower: Top Hemp Flower Buds to Buy Online

Thanks to the recent surge in states and nations joining in on the trend of legalizing marijuana, the CBD market is absolutely booming. And with all of the new research being done – cannabidiol has quickly shown a lot of promise.

In fact, it’s not an overstatement to say that CBD is a rising star when it comes to managing pain, relieving anxiety, and helping people manage and overcome a variety of different illnesses and disabilities.

And while extracts, tinctures, and topical CBD products are all the rage – CBD-rich hemp flower still reigns supreme when it comes to bioavailability. This is why many people are on the hunt, trying to find the best brands selling premium CBD hemp flower online.

However, with dozens of new companies entering the market monthly and hundreds of new products constantly popping up, picking out the best of the best can quickly turn into an overwhelming quest. This is exactly why we’ve decided to put together an ultimate guide to the best CBD hemp buds you can buy online!

Keep reading to learn about our criteria, check out our top recommendations, and get the answers to your most burning questions about hemp flower.

Let’s dive right in!

Top 3 CBD Hemp Flower Brands Online:

Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Best Value Berkshire CBD – Large Variety of Strains CBD American Shaman – Best Variety of CBG Flower

Our Criteria For Choosing CBD Hemp Flower Buds

When it comes to sorting through hundreds of different brands and a whole slew of products to pick out the best hemp flower, there’s quite a bit to look at.

That’s why we’ve boiled down our ratings to focus around a few crucial criteria:

Growing Methods

Let’s face it – pesticides and trace chemicals just aren’t cool. If you’re opting for a natural wellbeing product like CBD flower, you should definitely look for a totally organically grown option. This is why we’ve dug deep to find out how each brand grows their hemp and whether or not you should expect any trace chemicals in the bud or flower you’re buying.

Brand Reputation

While the CBD industry is still growing explosively, just like Henry Ford said – “You can’t build a reputation on what you’re going to do.” After all, a brand’s reputation and press speak volumes about their business and practices. This is why we’ve dug deep to find out just how trustworthy and reliable each brand is, straight from the best source – their customers.

Transparency

Many people want to know with utmost certainty what exactly they’re getting in their CBD bud. This is why many top brands are running on a total-transparency policy. We’ve looked into each brand to find out whether or not they offer insightful third-party lab testing reports, reveal where they grow or source their products from, and disclose other important consumer-centric information.

Shopping Experience

With CBD products quickly propelling themselves into the realm of mainstream consumer goods, it’s incredibly important to make the entire shopping experience completely approachable for the average Jill and Joe. We’ve looked into each brand’s shopping experience, from their marketing to their online store and customer support.

Finally, for each brand that we go over, we’ll provide you with a final verdict around all of the factors and information that we’ve put together for each candidate. With that being said, let’s jump right into our picks for the 5 Best Hemp Flower Brands Online.

Best CBD Hemp Flower Brands to Buy Online

1. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Best Value

What happens when you mix hemp aficionados, 25 years of organic food industry experience, and a stellar vision of offering an all-natural, entirely organic line of CBD products?

You get Cheef Botanicals!

Over the last few years, they’ve been taking the cannabis industry by storm. And it’s all thanks to their distinctively amazing line of premium CBD products. Their whole lineup is entirely gluten and lactose-free while avoiding any artificial additives, instead opting for an entirely organic approach. However, one thing that really makes them stand out is the fact that they have a 30-day money-back program, in case you don’t quite love what you purchased.

Let’s take a look at their top CBD flower strains.

If you enjoy tropical flavors, this strain with a gentle citrus bynote should definitely be right up your alley. Featuring a vibrant fruity yet earthy profile, this strain clocks in at 18% CBD, making it absolutely fantastic for your care routine and enjoyable enough for a warm evening get-together.

This sweet and sour strain takes hints of redwood and mixes them with gentle zesty lemon notes. And just like Hawaiian Haze, you’ll find that this strain has an 18% CBD content, making it the perfect calm-me-down hemp flower.

If you want an even more CBD-rich flower, this strain clocks in at 20.66% CBD content. You’ll find only 0.06% THC content – making this strain the perfect CBD-dominant option. This Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry cross will give you a nice mood boost and help you focus.

If you want a fast-acting strain that offers an uplifting and energetic experience – the Sour Diesel is for you. This definitely one of the most popular strains of flowers on the market. And with only 0.094% THC, you’ll find that this strain boasts 20.165% CBD alongside a sour flavor profile.

Just like CBD, CBG is a promising rising star in the world of cannabis and natural medicine alike. It’s very similar to CBD in a lot of the benefits it offers and is also entirely devoid of a high due to minimal THC content. And while it’s certainly not groundbreaking these days, it’s worth noting that Cheef Botanicals was actually one of the only companies to offer CBG-dominant strains until the last few months.

Growing Methods – Cheef Botanicals works with sustainable cultivators in Colorado and Oregon that focus on a GMO and pesticide-free approach.

Brand Reputation – As a newer brand, they’ve already managed to build up an excellent reputation in the cannabis industry.

Transparency – You can find lab-testing reports on all of their products directly on the product page. In addition to this, they also highlight where they source the hemp for their products and what they’re doing to uphold their standards.

Shopping Experience – Their website is very straightforward and down to earth, just like the brand itself. It’s easy to navigate, and checking out takes seconds. And in case you have questions, customer support is always ready to help.

Coupon Code – Use OB15 and get 15% Off your entire order.

Our Verdict

Cheef Botanicals undoubtedly deserves the topmost spot on our list for their unique conscious approach to CBD products and hemp flowers. They’re doing a lot to help the industry progress by offering premium quality products, at affordable prices, in a down to earth manner. And we absolutely love the fact that they have a refund policy, which is definitely a very unique upside.

Check out Cheef Botanicals CBD flower here.

2. Berkshire CBD – Large Variety of Strains

When it comes to transparency and availability of information, Berkshire CBD is in a league of their own. They’re one of the only hemp brands that give you a full step-by-step breakdown of their growing and processing methods.

And when you couple this with a large variety of premium-quality hemp strains at affordable prices, you’ve got quite the power-combo.

Growing Methods – As a small farm in New England, they grow and process their own hemp in a sustainable and all-natural manner. They focus on compliance and entirely organic growing practices.

Brand Reputation – Having been in the industry for a number of years, Berkshire CBD has proved themselves to be a great choice for CBD bud thanks to their responsible business practices.

Transparency – They offer a Certificate of Analysis done by a third-party lab with every product, along with an extensive quality guarantee.

Shopping Experience – Their site is very minimal, which makes for a seamless and quick shopping experience. And they even offer free shipping on orders over $50 in value.

Our Verdict

Ultimately, Berkshire CBD is undeniably a solid hemp brand. And going with their selection of hemp flower is a great option for anyone looking to get an all-natural CBD flower experience without breaking the bank. They also feature a cool “Shop By Effect” feature, allowing you to find what you need based on what you need.

Check out Berkshire CBD flower here.

3. CBD American Shaman – Best Variety of CBG Flower

As another leading brand in the all-natural CBD sector, CBD American Shaman focuses on super-concentrated terpene-rich hemp for their wide range of CBD products. Their selection of CBG strains also stands out as one of the most potent and diverse.

And if you consider their extensive reputation, proactive support team and lots of industry involvement in an effort to push it forward towards a better place, CBD American Shaman should definitely be on your shopping radar.

Growing Methods – They focus on a sustainable micro-farming approach to ensure a high degree of quality control and to help push the farming community forward.

Brand Reputation – CBD American Shaman is one of the best-known brands on the market thanks to their rock-solid business practices and premium CBD offerings.

Transparency – They invest in Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography for their batch-testing. The results for each of their products are readily available for buyers right on their site.

Shopping Experience – Really easy checkout process. Their site and product selection are both boiled down to make your shopping experience as simple as possible. And if you have any questions, their support is incredibly knowledgeable and happy to help at all times.

Our Verdict

They are a fantastic brand with equally as fantastic products, backed by entirely transparent and responsible business practices. If you choose to give their CBD flower a go, you definitely won’t regret it.

Check out CBD American Shaman hemp flower here.

4. Secret Nature

If you’ve spent any time at all shopping around for hemp flower, chances are, you would have heard about Secret Nature already. And it’s not surprising, after all, they are one of the best-known brands due to their great high-quality flowers and simple, down-to-earth business practices.

Just like Tweedle Farms, they grow and process their own hemp, which allows them to really hone in on the quality of their products. However, they really focus on an environmentally-friendly all-green approach to their growing process. They do so in order to really bring out the hemp’s potential and maximize the benefits that you’d be getting. As such, their CBD flower strains are potent, all-natural, and feature nearly no THC.

And they even have 12 different strains for you to peruse. From popular strains like Space Candy and Secret OG to unique strains like Blood Diamond and Cobbler #5, you can expect to find anywhere between 15.4% and 24.42% CBD content. And they even offer oils, tinctures, vape pens, and a whole slew of other organic products made with their stellar hemp.

Growing Methods – Secret Nature opts for an environmentally-friendly, indoor approach to growing in order to really bring out the potential of their terpene-infused hemp.

Brand Reputation – While they definitely offer great products, they do charge a hefty price compared to other top brands. This is definitely reflected in them marketing themselves an “Artisan CBD” brand and is something that their customers frequently point out.

Transparency – You can expect to find full lab-testing reports with every product they offer. They also go into a good degree of detail about their processes to make sure you’re always in the know about how your flowers are made and processed.

Shopping Experience – Their site is very easy to use and shop on, and the whole experience is arguably a lot more modern than many other top brands.

Our Verdict

Overall, Secret Nature is a great brand when it comes to high-quality, organic, CBD-rich hemp flower. But you should expect to pay a premium for their stuff.

Check out Secret Nature flower on their website.

5. Tweedle Farms

If you like the idea of getting your buds straight from the farm, Tweedle Farms might just be the brand for you. They operate as a small CBD-centric hemp farm that focuses on high-CBD strains. In fact, their hemp is used by many top vape cartridge brands and CBD oil manufacturers. It’s just that good!

One thing that makes them unique is that they focus heavily on CBDa strains rather than just CBD. Cannabidiolic acid (CBDa) is the raw and organic predecessor of the finalized form of CBD, which allows it to deliver the same range of medicinal benefits, without having to bind to the body’s CB2 receptors.

Let’s take a look at their top sellers:

The Four Strain Mystery Sampler

Not all of us are super decisive shoppers. And hey, sometimes you’re just in the mood for something new. Well, Tweedle Farms has definitely got you covered in that department with this fantastic offering. You’ll get four different CBDa-dominant strains from their freshest batch. So whether you want a surprise or give a few of their strains a shot all at once, this one’s for you.

Special Sauce

Aptly named, this strain of hemp flower is definitely special. The flavor profile is a mix of berries and hoppy bynotes. And it features a solid 19.66% CBDa content alongside 0.02%CBD to top things off.

Growing Methods – Tweedle farms produces all of their flowers on their own farm in Clatsop County, Oregon. They focus on a GMO and pesticide-free approach.

Brand Reputation – Having been around since 2016, they’ve had ample time to build up an extensive reputation that speaks volumes about their farm-to-you approach.

Transparency – You not only get a full lab breakdown of the CBDa, CBD, and THC contents, but they even provide a full terpene profile analysis alongside it.

Shopping Experience – Their site is relatively simple to use. However, they actually have a lot of extra information published that you just can’t find through the menu. Aside from this, the buying process is simple, and customer support is the owners themselves, so you’ll always get the answers you need.

Our Verdict

In a unique twist from many other CBD and hemp product manufacturers, Tweedle Farms keeps it all in the confines of their farm. They know what goes in, and they guarantee what goes out. All in all, they’re one of the best brands for any CBD products, including CBD hemp flower in today’s day and age.

Check out Tweedle Farms CBD hemp flower on their website.

What’s the Difference Between Hemp Buds and Marijuana?

Unlike popular misconceptions, hemp flower and marijuana are actually quite different. Generally, marijuana is THC-rich. It should be noted that tetrahydrocannabinol happens to be the psychoactive component in marijuana, which is what gives users its famed high.

On the other hand, hemp flowers are typically CBD-rich, and the legal variety of hemp bud should clock in at no more than 0.3% THC content. It’s worth noting that hemp and marijuana aren’t separate plants at all. In fact, ever since the Farm Bill in 2018 – hemp is a classification of non-intoxicating cannabis (meaning it contains little to no THC).

However, unbeknownst to most people – hemp has been around for quite a while. It’s arguably the first crop that mankind has successfully cultivated, and it’s still in use today to produce a variety of goods across a plethora of industries. And thanks to the recent surge of legalization and research, it’s now conquering the world of medicine by storm as well.

Will You Get High From Smoking CBD Flower?

In marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol is the psychoactive cannabinoid that is largely responsible for its impairing effects. Because CBD flower is purposely nearly devoid of THC, the trace amount (generally under 0.3% content) that is leftover is nowhere near enough to get you high, drowsy, or otherwise make you impaired.

However, on a positive note, you should expect to get a nice boost to your mood. And according to recent studies, CBD flowers may even act as an amazing natural cognitive enhancer.

This is all thanks to CBD’s natural properties, which may help curtail anxiousness and help improve sleeping patterns. It’s important to note, however, that this statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. As such, CBD is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or ailment.

Is It Legal to Buy Hemp Flower Online?

Don’t worry, buying CBD hemp flower online is perfectly legal and won’t land you in any sort of hot water. Its sale is unrestricted in all 50 states in the USA, and both purchasing hemp and possessing it is allowed. This is due to the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the sale of hemp products containing less than 0.3% THC.

However, you’ll need to watch out to make sure that what you’re buying is indeed sourced from industrial hemp and not marijuana. To give you a quick refresher on the difference – industrial hemp only contains less than 0.3% THC content.

Will CBD Bud Show Up on a Drug Test?

With many modern workplaces, especially in the United States, requiring mandatory drug testing, a large number of people are worried about whether or not their use of CBD flower may show up on a drug test.

While hemp flower contains mostly CBD, which will not show up on a drug test, the less than 0.3% THC that it contains is still a cause for concern. Modern drug tests are specifically designed to detect THC. As such, drug tests that have a granular detection threshold will be able to detect the trace amounts of THC from hemp flowers.

So, in short, yes, there is a chance that CBD hemp flower will show up on a drug test. But it largely depends on the type of test you’re taking.

What to Look For In A Premium CBD Flower

When it comes to picking out the best CBD hemp flower, there are several things that really separate the good from the less notable. Here are a few things that you should look for in premium CBD flower:

The Terpene Profile

The terpenes in a hemp plant have a significant role to play when it comes to the overall taste and smell. In fact, it’s actually one of the main elements that separates and distinguishes all the various strains of CBD hemp flower between one another.

However, unbeknownst to most people – the terpene profile also has a role to play in the therapeutic and medicinal benefits that you’d be able to receive.

The Levels Of CBD

If you’re looking at CBD hemp flowers for pain relief or the wealth of medicinal benefits that it offers for your general wellbeing – the CBD content is definitely something you should keep an eye out for.

In general, the average CBD bud has anywhere between 10 and 15% CBD content. However, in specialty CBD-rich strains, this can easily go up to 20% and more.

Proper Processing Methods

When you’re buying CBD hemp flower rather than an extract or a product made with the use of extracted CBD, it’s important to take the processing methods into consideration. Has it been seeded? Has it been trimmed and cured properly?

Many top brands are very forthcoming about their processing methods. However, the average consumer can only rely on visual differentiation to separate premium products from low-grade alternatives. Pay attention to the look, feel, and smell. If it has seeds, feels wet or moist, or smells odd, you shouldn’t use it.

Conclusion – Buying The Best CBD Flower On The Market

Sorting the best from the rest is a tough task, no matter what you’re looking for. However, in the case of CBD products – being able to find and buy the best CBD flower out there is quite a challenge for most people.

We recommend the #1 brand on our list – Cheef Botanicals. They offer a large variety of premium CBD-rich hemp flower strains that provide the entourage effect that helps relieve pain, ease anxiety, and send stress packing. They also do extensive third-party lab testing on all of their bud strains, the results of which are readily available for buyers to check out. So you can be confident that you’re getting an all-natural and totally organic product.

If you’ve made it up until this point in our guide, you now have all the important information, tips, and the know-how needed to pick out the best for yourself. And with that, we wish you luck on your buying journey.

Our friends over at Cannabis Herald helped us put together this list. Now it’s our turn to hear from you. Do you have any top brands that you want to see us feature? Let us know your comments and suggestions.