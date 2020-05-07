The Best Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Creams We Love Right Now

This hypoallergenic French brand is particularly ideal for those of us with extremely sensitive skin. The simple salve won't irritate your chapped hands, and the moisture locks in for five hand washings. $25, Avène.

We love that this lotion scents the air with a coconut-y fragrance that reminds us of sitting at the beach. $18, Nest Fragrances.

For all the CBD fans out there, try this healing, soothing lotion with a mixture of CBD oil, lavender oil and Vitamin C. It's also great for any skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. $99.99, Also Organics.

You only need a smidge of this balm, which contains a mix of essential oils, to fully moisturize your hands. It also works for dry skin all over your body, and even as a luxe lip balm. $48, Malin + Goetz.

If you're one of the many fans of Kilian's perfumes, try this citrus and mimosa-scented hand cream. $60, Kilian.

You can't go wrong with any of the Kiehl's hand creams. They go on thick, are super hydrating and don't leave any kind of greasy residue. All the lotions are lovely, but we're partial to this lavender scent. $16, Kiehl's.

All this necessary extra hand washing has been a bit rough on our skin. Scroll through to see our favorite hand lotions right now.















Even though it’s technically spring, our hands are still very much in winter mode, especially as we wash them constantly. You should be, too; the CDC recommends frequent hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The only downside is that the nonstop cleansing is causing seriously dry, chapped hands.

SEE ALSO: How to Give Your Home a Luxury Staycation Makeover Right Now

Cracked hands aren’t the most attractive to look at, of course, but more importantly, it’s also be rather uncomfortable, so finding the perfect ultra-hydrating, non-greasy salve is at the very top of our current beauty routine. Scroll through to see our favorite lotions, from a CBD-infused moisturizer to the loveliest floral-scented cream.