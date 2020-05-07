The Best Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Creams We Love Right Now

Kiehl's Richly Hydrating Hand Cream
You can't go wrong with any of the Kiehl's hand creams. They go on thick, are super hydrating and don't leave any kind of greasy residue. All the lotions are lovely, but we're partial to this lavender scent. $16, Kiehl's.
Kilian White Tea Hand Cream
If you're one of the many fans of Kilian's perfumes, try this citrus and mimosa-scented hand cream. $60, Kilian.
Malin + Goetz Meadowfoam Oil Balm
You only need a smidge of this balm, which contains a mix of essential oils, to fully moisturize your hands. It also works for dry skin all over your body, and even as a luxe lip balm. $48, Malin + Goetz.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Scented Hand Cream
This rich, gentle rose lotion has hints of violet, magnolia and cedarwood. $45, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Bastide Creme Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream
We love this all-natural, Provence-made brand, and their shea butter hand cream is the perfect ultra-moisturizing lotion. $24, Bastide.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Duo
A soothing, classic nourishing hand cream that's great for those with sensitive skin. $40, QVC.
Jurlique Rose Hand Cream
You can't go wrong with this classic rose-scented hand cream. $20, Jurlique
Lavido Coconut Nurturing Hand Cream
A simple, effective coconut and shea butter lotion. $14, Lavido.
Also Organics 500 MG CBD Hand Lotion
For all the CBD fans out there, try this healing, soothing lotion with a mixture of CBD oil, lavender oil and Vitamin C. It's also great for any skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. $99.99, Also Organics.
Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist & Coconut Water Hand Cream
We love that this lotion scents the air with a coconut-y fragrance that reminds us of sitting at the beach. $18, Nest Fragrances.
Avène Cicalfate Restorative Hand Cream
This hypoallergenic French brand is particularly ideal for those of us with extremely sensitive skin. The simple salve won't irritate your chapped hands, and the moisture locks in for five hand washings. $25, Avène.
Lanolips Milk & Honey Lanolin Hand Cream Intense
This extra-hydrating lotion is a silky-smooth conditioner for your hands. $14.95, Lanolips.
RéVive Fermitif Hand Renewal Cream
An über luxe anti-aging hand cream is rated at SPF 15. $85, RéVive.
Juara Coconut Illipe Hand Balm
This natural balm include ilipe butter, sea alga and coconut oil. $20, Birchbox.
Kora Organics Daily Hand Cream
A hydrating, refreshing cream from Miranda Kerr's vegan beauty organic brand, with smoothing and soothing noni extract, pomegranate, rose hip and olive oils. $30, Kora Organics.
Even though it’s technically spring, our hands are still very much in winter mode, especially as we wash them constantly. You should be, too; the CDC recommends frequent hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The only downside is that the nonstop cleansing is causing seriously dry, chapped hands.
Cracked hands aren’t the most attractive to look at, of course, but more importantly, it’s also be rather uncomfortable, so finding the perfect ultra-hydrating, non-greasy salve is at the very top of our current beauty routine. Scroll through to see our favorite lotions, from a CBD-infused moisturizer to the loveliest floral-scented cream.