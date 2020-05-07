Observer Observer Logo

The Best Ultra-Moisturizing Hand Creams We Love Right Now

By
All this necessary extra hand washing has been a bit rough on our skin. Scroll through to see our favorite hand lotions right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Kiehl's Richly Hydrating Hand Cream

You can't go wrong with any of the Kiehl's hand creams. They go on thick, are super hydrating and don't leave any kind of greasy residue. All the lotions are lovely, but we're partial to this lavender scent. $16, Kiehl's.

Courtesy Kiehl's

Kilian White Tea Hand Cream

If you're one of the many fans of Kilian's perfumes, try this citrus and mimosa-scented hand cream. $60, Kilian.

Courtesy Kilian

Malin + Goetz Meadowfoam Oil Balm

You only need a smidge of this balm, which contains a mix of essential oils, to fully moisturize your hands. It also works for dry skin all over your body, and even as a luxe lip balm. $48, Malin + Goetz.

Courtesy Malin + Goetz
Maison Francis Kurkdjian À La Rose Scented Hand Cream

This rich, gentle rose lotion has hints of violet, magnolia and cedarwood. $45, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Bastide Creme Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream

We love this all-natural, Provence-made brand, and their shea butter hand cream is the perfect ultra-moisturizing lotion. $24, Bastide.

Courtesy Bastide

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Duo

A soothing, classic nourishing hand cream that's great for those with sensitive skin. $40, QVC.

Courtesy QVC
Jurlique Rose Hand Cream

You can't go wrong with this classic rose-scented hand cream. $20, Jurlique

Courtesy Jurlique

Lavido Coconut Nurturing Hand Cream

A simple, effective coconut and shea butter lotion. $14, Lavido.

Courtesy Lavido

Also Organics 500 MG CBD Hand Lotion

For all the CBD fans out there, try this healing, soothing lotion with a mixture of CBD oil, lavender oil and Vitamin C. It's also great for any skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. $99.99, Also Organics.

Courtesy Also Organics
Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist & Coconut Water Hand Cream

We love that this lotion scents the air with a coconut-y fragrance that reminds us of sitting at the beach. $18, Nest Fragrances.

Courtesy Nest Fragrances

Avène Cicalfate Restorative Hand Cream

This hypoallergenic French brand is particularly ideal for those of us with extremely sensitive skin. The simple salve won't irritate your chapped hands, and the moisture locks in for five hand washings. $25, Avène.

Courtesy Avène

Lanolips Milk & Honey Lanolin Hand Cream Intense

This extra-hydrating lotion is a silky-smooth conditioner for your hands. $14.95, Lanolips.

Courtesy Lanolips
RéVive Fermitif Hand Renewal Cream

An über luxe anti-aging hand cream is rated at SPF 15. $85, RéVive.

Courtesy RéVive

Juara Coconut Illipe Hand Balm

This natural balm include ilipe butter, sea alga and coconut oil. $20, Birchbox.

Courtesy Birchbox

Kora Organics Daily Hand Cream

A hydrating, refreshing cream from Miranda Kerr's vegan beauty organic brand, with smoothing and soothing noni extract, pomegranate, rose hip and olive oils. $30, Kora Organics.

Courtesy Kora Organics
Even though it’s technically spring, our hands are still very much in winter mode, especially as we wash them constantly. You should be, too; the CDC recommends frequent hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic, with lots of soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The only downside is that the nonstop cleansing is causing seriously dry, chapped hands.

Cracked hands aren’t the most attractive to look at, of course, but more importantly, it’s also be rather uncomfortable, so finding the perfect ultra-hydrating, non-greasy salve is at the very top of our current beauty routine. Scroll through to see our favorite lotions, from a CBD-infused moisturizer to the loveliest floral-scented cream.

