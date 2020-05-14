Stylish Accessories to Elevate Your Work-From-Home Setup

Rifle Paper Co. Floral Weekly Desk Pad
Organization is key, as is having an aesthetically pleasing desk space, no matter where you are. This floral weekly calendar also happens to double as a mouse pad. $12, Rifle Paper Co.
Urban Stems The Phoebe
We never realized how much we desperately needed a unicorn succulent until we spotted this beauty. It's the cheerful desk decor we could all use right now. $55, Urban Stems.
Master & Dynamic MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Anyone who is attempting to work at home with family, roommates or friends knows how tricky it is to block all the little noises out, and these headphones do exactly that, even if it's just the sound of someone walking down the street outside your apartment. We love that these are noise-canceling and have an extra-long battery life, for the endless Zoom meetings currently on the agenda. $499, Master & Dynamic.
Brahmin Journal Melbourne
Use this sophisticated journal instead of scribbling all your to-do lists and notes on random scraps of paper. $65, Brahmin.
Pixel Eyewear Ventus Computer Glasses
Staring at a computer screen 24/7 is extremely tough on the eyes, and these blue light-filtering glasses help reduce eye strain and subsequent headaches. $75, Pixel Eyewear.
Nest Fragrances Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Speciality Three-Wick Candle
Atmosphere is everything when it comes to working from home, and fragrance is a big part of that. We love lighting this luxe, oversized candle, with its ocean-inspired scent, during the workday. $72, Nest Fragrances.
PopSockets PopMount 2 Car & Desk
Attach the PopSocket on your phone into this little desk mount so you can easily scroll through and have any necessary video calls while in your makeshift home office. $30, PopSockets.
Homedics ObusForme Gel Seat
Okay, so a seat cushion isn't the trendiest of accessories, but considering the amount of time we're spending sitting in chairs that are very much not meant for a full day at a desk, this is crucial. $50, Homedics
Parachute Quilted Slippers
Putting on actual shoes for the walk from bed to my makeshift desk feels rather aggressive right now, but a cozy pair of slippers is the perfect fix. $39, Parachute.
Que Water Bottle
Please, please, please make sure you're drinking enough water, and also maybe consider doing so from this colorful pink bottle. $24.95, Que.
Vuori Performance Jogger
A comfy work from home ensemble is key. $84, Vuori.
KonMari Brass Cookbook and Tablet Stand
This chic little stand from Marie Kondo is perfect for holding up an iPad or any kind of a tablet (or book!) at your makeshift desk. $58, KonMari.
Even though we’re now months into the whole work-from-home situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s taking some time to adjust to the new normal. While a typical weekday used to mean heading into the office, going to meetings, chatting with coworkers and also putting on something other than a pair of sweatpants, now it means making the long commute from bed to the kitchen table and occasionally wearing a robe the entire day.
Now that we’re just fully leaning into the WFH lifestyle, it’s time to make the whole experience a little more enjoyable by brightening up the at-home workspace. Scroll through to see our favorite work-from-home desk essentials right now.