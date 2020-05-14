Stylish Accessories to Elevate Your Work-From-Home Setup

This chic little stand from Marie Kondo is perfect for holding up an iPad or any kind of a tablet (or book!) at your makeshift desk. $58, KonMari.

Please, please, please make sure you're drinking enough water, and also maybe consider doing so from this colorful pink bottle. $24.95, Que.

Putting on actual shoes for the walk from bed to my makeshift desk feels rather aggressive right now, but a cozy pair of slippers is the perfect fix. $39, Parachute.

Okay, so a seat cushion isn't the trendiest of accessories, but considering the amount of time we're spending sitting in chairs that are very much not meant for a full day at a desk, this is crucial. $50, Homedics

Attach the PopSocket on your phone into this little desk mount so you can easily scroll through and have any necessary video calls while in your makeshift home office. $30, PopSockets.

Atmosphere is everything when it comes to working from home, and fragrance is a big part of that. We love lighting this luxe, oversized candle, with its ocean-inspired scent, during the workday. $72, Nest Fragrances.

Use this sophisticated journal instead of scribbling all your to-do lists and notes on random scraps of paper. $65, Brahmin.

Anyone who is attempting to work at home with family, roommates or friends knows how tricky it is to block all the little noises out, and these headphones do exactly that, even if it's just the sound of someone walking down the street outside your apartment. We love that these are noise-canceling and have an extra-long battery life, for the endless Zoom meetings currently on the agenda. $499, Master & Dynamic.

We never realized how much we desperately needed a unicorn succulent until we spotted this beauty. It's the cheerful desk decor we could all use right now. $55, Urban Stems.

Organization is key, as is having an aesthetically pleasing desk space, no matter where you are. This floral weekly calendar also happens to double as a mouse pad. $12, Rifle Paper Co.

We're going all in on the work-from-home lifestyle. Scroll through to see our favorite stylish desk accessories to brighten up any makeshift office space.













Even though we’re now months into the whole work-from-home situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s taking some time to adjust to the new normal. While a typical weekday used to mean heading into the office, going to meetings, chatting with coworkers and also putting on something other than a pair of sweatpants, now it means making the long commute from bed to the kitchen table and occasionally wearing a robe the entire day.

Now that we’re just fully leaning into the WFH lifestyle, it’s time to make the whole experience a little more enjoyable by brightening up the at-home workspace. Scroll through to see our favorite work-from-home desk essentials right now.