The Best Workout Gear to Make the Most of Your New At-Home Gym Routine

Even if you can't make it to your favorite studios, you can still amplify your at-home fitness regimen with this band. There's no instructor yelling at you, but it should do the trick! $22, Barry's Bootcamp.

A yoga block will help prevent you from overly straining yourself while working out, and help lengthen to get the most out of certain stretches. $18, B Yoga

Those of you who have been doubling up on the home workouts are probably feeling some soreness, and a foam roller is super helpful to help ease any tension in your back and legs, as long as you use it properly. The larger, outer roller is best for your arms and legs, while the smaller, interior roller works well on your back. $58, Lululemon.











As everyone stays at home and follows social distancing guidelines, we’ve been getting more creative when it comes to getting in our favorite workouts. Gyms and fitness studios are still mostly closed for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means you won’t be getting out to your favorite yoga, cycling, barre or Pilates classes in-person just yet.

Luckily, there are more online workouts than ever before, and even though you might not have room for a bike or old-school machinery, there are still ways to upgrade your fitness routine in ways that won’t take over your studio apartment. It’s been tricky to find workout equipment staples to buy online right now amid quarantine (we need to know who bought every single set of dumbbell weights off of Amazon), but we’ve found all the best items still available. Scroll through to see the best workout accessories for this new at-home workout life, because there’s only so long that you can use your bath towel as a yoga mat.