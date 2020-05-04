Still Waiting For That Stimulus Check? Here’s How to Track Your Coronavirus Payment

Still waiting for that stimulus check? You’re not alone.

Americans whose income totaled less than $99,000 in 2019 or 2018 were deemed largely eligible to receive a check of up to $1,200 as part of the federal government’s coronavirus economic relief program. Since April 9, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has electronically deposited money into more than 88 million bank accounts, about half of the eligible total. If you haven’t received your payment yet, here are a few ways to track it or get a close estimated time of arrival.

The fastest way to track your payment is to go to the IRS’ appropriately titled “Get My Payment” web portal. Enter your basic ID information, including name, social security number and date of birth, and the site will tell you whether you are eligible for the payment; if you were indeed deemed eligible for the $1,200, it will then tell you when you can expect the direct deposit to show up.

However, if you didn’t see a specific update on the IRS portal or haven’t yet submitted direct deposit information, you are likely in line for a paper check. Mark the dates below to get a rough idea of when your check will arrive.

The IRS started mailing out paper checks in late April, starting with the lowest-income individuals and families first.

Checks to those with an annual taxable income below $10,000 were sent out on April 24. Payments for people who made between $20,000 and $30,000 went out on May 1. People in the $30,000—$40,000 bracket can expect their checks to depart the IRS on May 8. After that, you can add an extra week of wait time for each $10,000 increase in income.

The IRS has said it will mail out about five million paper checks a week through September 4 to cover most recipients. Then, a week after that, on September 11, the agency will send the remaining payments to everyone left behind.

Meanwhile, in early May, paper checks will start going to eligible recipients who didn’t have to file tax returns, including those receiving Social Security retirement and disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and VA benefits.