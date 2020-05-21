Dakota and Elle Fanning List Their Valley Village Home for $2.7 Million

Actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning want to move on from their shared home. The Fanning sisters are listing their six-bedroom, six-bathroom house in Valley Village for sale, with a $2.7 million price tag attached.

The Fannings haven’t owned the 4,550-square-foot Los Angeles home for all that long; they purchased the property for $2.3 million in April 2017, using a trust to complete the transaction, per Variety.

The home, located in the San Fernando Valley, features vaulted ceilings, wide plank French oak flooring and custom trim throughout, as well as wainscoting and crown molding.

The airy, almost entirely all-white kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, a center island with stone countertops, bar seating and a separate breakfast nook, plus a walk-in pantry. It’s open to a family room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a formal dining room elsewhere on the main floor.

The master suite is on the second level of the home, with a fireplace, private balcony and a walk-in closet. The bathroom is fitted with a freestanding tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa, a covered patio sitting area and a built-in barbecue with counter bar seating.

Dakota, the elder of the two, already upgraded to her own house on the West Coast; she purchased a Toluca Lake residence for $2.95 million last year. It’s not yet clear if her younger sister moved onto a new pad just yet, but she could always stay with her older sister for the time being—there’s definitely enough room, as Dakota’s new home spans 4,428 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.