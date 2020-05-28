Donald Trump Declares War on Twitter, Facebook with Executive Order

A version of President Donald Trump’s impending executive order governing social media platforms was leaked to several media outlets late Wednesday night and was promptly posted on social media platforms.

Kate Klonick, an assistant professor of law at St. John’s University and an expert on freedom of speech and the internet, summarized and linked to a copy of the order, which was titled “Preventing Online Censorship.” The text was confirmed by outlets such as Reuters, which also saw a copy of the order on late Wednesday night.

Trump’s executive order takes aim at what he’s called social media platforms’ infringement on freedom of speech and asks the FCC to examine and then propose adjustments to regulation under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 protects online platforms from liability for what their users post online; by adding something such as a “fact check” to a post by a user, Trump’s order contends, Facebook and Twitter are engaging in the act of editorializing, which should make them lose their exemption.

Trump’s order could make social media platforms more liable for what users post and subject them to more lawsuits. Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook has consistently allowed antagonist right-wing advertisements and posts, encouraging division and violent speech under chief of staff Joel Kaplan, a former adviser to President George W. Bush.

The order comes after days of Trump’s boiling outrage over Twitter’s decision to append a fact check to his verifiably false tweets about voter fraud; he spent much of Thursday raging about the decision and alleging that his free speech had been violated.

Twitter’s decision was the first step it’d taken against Trump’s tendency to spread misinformation and came as the company was asked to take down several of the president’s other posts, fanning the flames of a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2001 death of an employee of then-Rep. Joe Scarborough, who now as an MSNBC host is often critical of Trump’s behavior.

Trump’s executive order specifically mentions Twitter, Facebook, and Google, and sets the stakes by focusing on the companies’ work with the Chinese government. China is a frequent foil for the president, both on the trade front and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, the executive order suggests that Twitter has allowed Chinese officials to use its platform to “undermine pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.”

Facebook and Twitter have been largely criticized for allowing Russian bots and right-wing disinformation to flourish on their platforms, a lax enforcement that many believe helped Trump win the presidency. He has called that theory a hoax.

