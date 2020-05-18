Observer Observer Logo

The Luxury Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Guy You Know

By
Father's Day is just around the corner. Scroll through for our favorite unique gifts for the most stylish guy you know.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Garrett Leight Getty S Sunglasses

A sophisticated pair of shades he'll reach for on every sunny day. $665, Garrett Leight.

Courtesy Garrett Leight

Mark & Graham Acrylic Backgammon Set

Everyone loves a good game set. $149, Mark & Graham.

Courtesy Mark & Graham

Tod's Suede Gommino Driving Shoe

A timeless loafer in a soft grey suede. $495, Tod's.

Courtesy Tod's
Advertisement

Porsche Designer 911 Bluetooth Speaker

Fancy, sleek bluetooth speakers the tech-loving dad will adore. $549, Porsche Design.

Courtesy Porsche Design

Monkey 47 Dry Gin

The martini-loving dad will definitely appreciate this bottle of gin, which is made with 47 different types of botanicals. $39.99, Drizly.

Courtesy Monkey 47 Gin

N. Peal Cable Half-Zip Cashmere Sweater

An elegant and classic cashmere sweater he'll wear all the time. $830, N. Peal.

Courtesy N. Peal
Advertisement

Czech & Speake Leather-Bound Manicure Set

Guys like to groom their nails nicely, too, and this blue leather case might be the most luxurious way to do so. It comes with tweezers, safety scissors, nail scissors, nail clippers, a nail file, toenail clippers, a cuticle nipper and cuticle tool. $650, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Cire Trudon Ourika Candle

He'll want to light this ultra lavish, deep blue votive right away. $115, Cire Trudon.

Courtesy Cire Trudon

Casetify UV Sanitizer

Electronics are cool and all, but a UV sanitizer case that kills the germs on phones might be our favorite tech item right now. $120, Casetify.

Courtesy Casetify
Advertisement

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance

A woodsy yet fresh fragrance that he'll want to make his new signature ASAP. $130, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Bottega Veneta Leather Cardholder

A classic card case that never goes out of style. $290, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

RicherPoorer Core Tee Pack

Three extra-soft, comfy t-shirts to add to his repertoire. $104, RicherPoorer.

Courtesy RicherPoorer
Advertisement

Cleer Audio Ally Plus Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

These noise-canceling high-tech headphones have 10 hours of battery life, and are way more stylish than your average AirPods. $169.99, Cleer Audio.

Courtesy Cleer Audio

Rails Bryce Sweater

A blue crewneck sweater in a lightweight material that's ideal for this time of year. $148, Rails.

Courtesy Rails

Fair Harbor The One Short

A simple, sporty blue bathing suit for upcoming beach days. $68, Fair Harbor.

Courtesy Fair Harbor
Advertisement

Technogym Wellness Ball

Dad will surely appreciate this "wellness ball," which encourages active sitting by improving posture and balance as well as strengthening muscles, just by sitting down. $250, Technogym.

Courtesy Technogym

Sony Turntable With Bluetooth

The music buff in your life will love this turntable, which brings all his favorite retro experiences into the present with bluetooth connectivity. $199.99, Sony.

Courtesy Sony

Belvedere Pure Vodka

A classic bottle of his favorite vodka. $49.99, Drizly.

Courtesy Belvedere
Advertisement

Electra Bicycle Co. Townie Path Go! 10D EQ

An insanely luxurious e-bike for the fancy, wellness-loving dad. $3,700, Electra Bicycle.

Courtesy Electra Bicycle

Balmain Slim-Fit Sweatpants

An extravagant athleisure moment he'll love. $650, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Puma x Ralph Sampson Lo Sneakers

Classic, pristine sneakers he'll wear all the time. $80, Puma.

Courtesy Puma
Advertisement

Alo Stride Camo Hooded Jacket

An easy, comfy and stylish sporty jacket. $188, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven

We're all cooking a lot more right now, so we're very into this portable pizza oven, so you can elevate your kitchen skills with Dad. $499, Ooni.

Courtesy Ooni

Assouline 'Athens Riviera' Book

A chic new tome filled with glossy, glamorous photos of the Greek locale. $95, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline
Advertisement

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Damaschino Polo

A simple and casual alternative to a plain t-shirt. $78, Untuckit.

Courtesy Untuckit

Acqua Di Parma Aperitivo In Terrazza Diffuser

Bring the Italian countryside into his home with this brand new scent from the beloved fragrance brand; it's inspired by a sunset cocktail in Italy. $100, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy Acqua Di Parma Aperitivo

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Black Chrome

Upgrade his current coffee situation with this sleek new machine. $169, Nespresso.

Courtesy Nespresso
Advertisement

Lululemon ABC Jogger

These extra-comfortable joggers are made for the guy always on the go. $128, Lululemon.

Courtesy Lululemon

GreyBarns Faribault Embellished Framed Throw

A neutral throw he can use in any room. $205, GreyBarns.

Courtesy GreyBarns

NordicTrack Rowing Machine

Even if your dad isn't an avid rower just yet, he won't be able to resist trying a new workout with this sleek machine (it happens to fold up if there are any space constraints), which includes access to on-demand classes. $1,699, NordicTrack.

Courtesy NordicTrack
Advertisement

Hill City Long Sleeve Essential Seamless Train Tee

A classic long-sleeved workout shirt even the dad who isn't obsessed with fitness will love. $78, Hill City.

Courtesy Hill City

Brooks Brothers Leather Duffle Bag

A traditional leather travel bag that works for a weekend getaway. $558.60, Brooks Brothers.

Courtesy Brooks Brothers

APL TechLoom Wave Sneakers

Comfortable, supportive sneakers that he'll throw on even when he's not going for a run. $225, APL.

Courtesy APL
Advertisement

UrbanEast Pampas Headphones

Wireless, olive green over-ear headphones that have 30 hours of playtime . $149.99, UrbanEars.

Courtesy UrbanEars
Slideshow | List
- / 35

It’s not easy finding a Father’s Day gift that is sophisticated, unique and, most importantly, won’t end up buried in the back of his closet, even under the best of circumstances. Father’s Day is going to be a little different this year since traveling to see family isn’t possible for everyone just yet, but you can still show dad how special he is with a gift he’ll absolutely love. Scroll through to see our favorite unique gift ideas for the best dad, all of which you can buy online right now. From a sleek e-bike and the most luxurious grooming kit to an indulgent fragrance and elegant cashmere sweater, these are our top picks for Father’s Day this year.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Food & Drink, Sony, Wellness, online shopping, athleisure, Food and Drink, Lululemon, Balmain

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page