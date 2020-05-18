The Luxury Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Guy You Know

Even if your dad isn't an avid rower just yet, he won't be able to resist trying a new workout with this sleek machine (it happens to fold up if there are any space constraints), which includes access to on-demand classes. $1,699, NordicTrack.



























It’s not easy finding a Father’s Day gift that is sophisticated, unique and, most importantly, won’t end up buried in the back of his closet, even under the best of circumstances. Father’s Day is going to be a little different this year since traveling to see family isn’t possible for everyone just yet, but you can still show dad how special he is with a gift he’ll absolutely love. Scroll through to see our favorite unique gift ideas for the best dad, all of which you can buy online right now. From a sleek e-bike and the most luxurious grooming kit to an indulgent fragrance and elegant cashmere sweater, these are our top picks for Father’s Day this year.