The Luxury Father’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Guy You Know

Garrett Leight Getty S Sunglasses
A sophisticated pair of shades he'll reach for on every sunny day. $665, Garrett Leight.
Mark & Graham Acrylic Backgammon Set
Everyone loves a good game set. $149, Mark & Graham.
Tod's Suede Gommino Driving Shoe
A timeless loafer in a soft grey suede. $495, Tod's.
Porsche Designer 911 Bluetooth Speaker
Fancy, sleek bluetooth speakers the tech-loving dad will adore. $549, Porsche Design.
Monkey 47 Dry Gin
The martini-loving dad will definitely appreciate this bottle of gin, which is made with 47 different types of botanicals. $39.99, Drizly.
N. Peal Cable Half-Zip Cashmere Sweater
An elegant and classic cashmere sweater he'll wear all the time. $830, N. Peal.
Czech & Speake Leather-Bound Manicure Set
Guys like to groom their nails nicely, too, and this blue leather case might be the most luxurious way to do so. It comes with tweezers, safety scissors, nail scissors, nail clippers, a nail file, toenail clippers, a cuticle nipper and cuticle tool. $650, Mr. Porter.
Cire Trudon Ourika Candle
He'll want to light this ultra lavish, deep blue votive right away. $115, Cire Trudon.
Casetify UV Sanitizer
Electronics are cool and all, but a UV sanitizer case that kills the germs on phones might be our favorite tech item right now. $120, Casetify.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance
A woodsy yet fresh fragrance that he'll want to make his new signature ASAP. $130, Nordstrom.
Bottega Veneta Leather Cardholder
A classic card case that never goes out of style. $290, Mr. Porter.
RicherPoorer Core Tee Pack
Three extra-soft, comfy t-shirts to add to his repertoire. $104, RicherPoorer.
Cleer Audio Ally Plus Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
These noise-canceling high-tech headphones have 10 hours of battery life, and are way more stylish than your average AirPods. $169.99, Cleer Audio.
Rails Bryce Sweater
A blue crewneck sweater in a lightweight material that's ideal for this time of year. $148, Rails.
Fair Harbor The One Short
A simple, sporty blue bathing suit for upcoming beach days. $68, Fair Harbor.
Technogym Wellness Ball
Dad will surely appreciate this "wellness ball," which encourages active sitting by improving posture and balance as well as strengthening muscles, just by sitting down. $250, Technogym.
Sony Turntable With Bluetooth
The music buff in your life will love this turntable, which brings all his favorite retro experiences into the present with bluetooth connectivity. $199.99, Sony.
Belvedere Pure Vodka
A classic bottle of his favorite vodka. $49.99, Drizly.
Electra Bicycle Co. Townie Path Go! 10D EQ
An insanely luxurious e-bike for the fancy, wellness-loving dad. $3,700, Electra Bicycle.
Balmain Slim-Fit Sweatpants
An extravagant athleisure moment he'll love. $650, Mr. Porter.
Puma x Ralph Sampson Lo Sneakers
Classic, pristine sneakers he'll wear all the time. $80, Puma.
Alo Stride Camo Hooded Jacket
An easy, comfy and stylish sporty jacket. $188, Nordstrom.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven
We're all cooking a lot more right now, so we're very into this portable pizza oven, so you can elevate your kitchen skills with Dad. $499, Ooni.
Assouline 'Athens Riviera' Book
A chic new tome filled with glossy, glamorous photos of the Greek locale. $95, Assouline.
Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Damaschino Polo
A simple and casual alternative to a plain t-shirt. $78, Untuckit.
Acqua Di Parma Aperitivo In Terrazza Diffuser
Bring the Italian countryside into his home with this brand new scent from the beloved fragrance brand; it's inspired by a sunset cocktail in Italy. $100, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Black Chrome
Upgrade his current coffee situation with this sleek new machine. $169, Nespresso.
Lululemon ABC Jogger
These extra-comfortable joggers are made for the guy always on the go. $128, Lululemon.
GreyBarns Faribault Embellished Framed Throw
A neutral throw he can use in any room. $205, GreyBarns.
NordicTrack Rowing Machine
Even if your dad isn't an avid rower just yet, he won't be able to resist trying a new workout with this sleek machine (it happens to fold up if there are any space constraints), which includes access to on-demand classes. $1,699, NordicTrack.
Hill City Long Sleeve Essential Seamless Train Tee
A classic long-sleeved workout shirt even the dad who isn't obsessed with fitness will love. $78, Hill City.
Brooks Brothers Leather Duffle Bag
A traditional leather travel bag that works for a weekend getaway. $558.60, Brooks Brothers.
APL TechLoom Wave Sneakers
Comfortable, supportive sneakers that he'll throw on even when he's not going for a run. $225, APL.
UrbanEast Pampas Headphones
Wireless, olive green over-ear headphones that have 30 hours of playtime . $149.99, UrbanEars.
It’s not easy finding a Father’s Day gift that is sophisticated, unique and, most importantly, won’t end up buried in the back of his closet, even under the best of circumstances. Father’s Day is going to be a little different this year since traveling to see family isn’t possible for everyone just yet, but you can still show dad how special he is with a gift he’ll absolutely love. Scroll through to see our favorite unique gift ideas for the best dad, all of which you can buy online right now. From a sleek e-bike and the most luxurious grooming kit to an indulgent fragrance and elegant cashmere sweater, these are our top picks for Father’s Day this year.