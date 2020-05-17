Observer Observer Logo

French Montana Is Lowering His Expectations in Calabasas

French Montana is selling the Calabasas home he bought from Selena Gomez. Scroll through to see inside.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
He installed a fancy recording studio.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
A massive chandelier hangs in the foyer.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are gold accents throughout.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances and a large island.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The dining room.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to the backyard.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The master suite.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
The master bathroom.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
The wine cellar.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The house sits on over three acres of land.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
There's a pool and cabana outside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
As well as a fireplace.
Hagai Aharon/Guyaimages.com
French Montana is lowering his expectations in Calabasas. The rapper has been searching for a buyer for his 7,786-square-foot home since January, when he listed the mansion for a hefty $6.6 million.

He slashed the ask down to just under $6 million a month later, and now, he’s cut it down to $5.6 million, as first reported by Variety. If he manages to get the current asking price, he’ll still be making a substantial profit from the $3.3 million he paid Selena Gomez for the Los Angeles home back in 2016.

french montana lowers price of calabasas home

French Montana lowered his expectations in Calabasas. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for TIDAL

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean-style home features stone tile floors and plenty of archways throughout. It’s set on three acres, and is located in the private, gated Mureau Estates community, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Gabriel Palmrot.

The roomy kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, a full bar and a big pantry area. It’s open to a family lounging area that contains one of the five fireplaces throughout the home.

There’s also a formal dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a media room, formal living space, gym, movie theater and stone-accented wine cellar.

Selena Gomez sold French Montana the home four years ago. Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

The master suite has a sitting area and a double-sided fireplace. The bathroom is fitted with a built-in soaking tub and a steam shower.

There’s an outdoor courtyard space, and the backyard is set up with a pool, spa, cabana, Viking kitchen and a brick pizza oven, plus a fireplace. There’s also a guesthouse, where the Grammy nominee installed a custom recording studio.

It’s not clear where French Montana plans on moving next; it doesn’t appear he’s purchased a new home just yet. Gomez, however, made a big real estate purchase this year, as she paid $4.9 million for Tom Petty’s former Encino home.

