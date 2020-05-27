Observer Observer Logo

Home Set: Stylish New Staples to Brighten Up Your Routine

By
Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

FaceGym Tool Kit

This three-piece set has everything you need to lift, sculpt and tighten your face muscles, because why not extend your workout beyond your body? $107, FaceGym.

Courtesy FaceGym

Thelma Tilda Slide

A comfy slip-in slide is a good way to ease back into wearing actual shoes, and we love this powder blue shade. $338, Thelma.

Courtesy Thelma

Ami Wellness Calm Tincture

Add a few drops of this herbal blend to your morning beverage of choice to help put you a bit more at ease throughout the day. $120, Ami Wellness.

Courtesy Ami Wellness
Advertisement

Sonoma Lavender Eye Pillow

This weighted eye pillow is infused with lavender essential oils, to relieve and soothe your tired eyes and help you relax into the most peaceful slumber. $29.50, Pottery Barn Teen.

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

Terez Cantaloupe Haze Balayage Tall Band Leggings

Leggings are more of a wardrobe staple than ever, but that doesn't mean your outfits have to be boring. Try this sparkly pair to cheer up your athleisure ensembles. $120, Terez.

Courtesy Terez

Osea Dry Brush

If you want to up your beauty routine now that we have so much extra time, we highly recommend dry brushing. It exfoliates all the dead skin cells off your body, so you'll truly glow. $28, Osea.

Courtesy Osea
Advertisement

Indeed Labs Hydraluron Hydrating and Protective Mist

This hydrating mist is filled with antioxidants that help refresh, hydrate and plump skin for a super dewy look. Even better, it includes a mixture of hyaluronic acid and blue light protecting ingredients that help combat the constant exposure to blue light, because UV rays aren't the only way to hurt your skin. Now that we're constantly in front of computers even more, this is extra helpful. $24.99, Indeed Labs.

Courtesy Indeed Labs

Aerie Sunday Soft Cropped Sweatshirt

Who can resist a soft, perfectly distressed cropped sweatshirt? $33.71, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie

Highborn Salome Aromatic Anointing Oil

All this time at home has made us love essential oils even more, and we're all looking for some good energy right now. Dab this on for a soothing aroma that also heightens your senses. $40, Highborn.

Courtesy Highborn
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a blue light-protecting serum and soothing anointing oil to a soft cropped sweatshirt and lavender eye pillow, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment. 

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Home Design, slideshow, Coronavirus, Fashion, Wellness, athleisure, Beauty, Jet Set

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page