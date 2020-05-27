Home Set: Stylish New Staples to Brighten Up Your Routine

FaceGym Tool Kit
This three-piece set has everything you need to lift, sculpt and tighten your face muscles, because why not extend your workout beyond your body? $107, FaceGym.
Thelma Tilda Slide
A comfy slip-in slide is a good way to ease back into wearing actual shoes, and we love this powder blue shade. $338, Thelma.
Ami Wellness Calm Tincture
Add a few drops of this herbal blend to your morning beverage of choice to help put you a bit more at ease throughout the day. $120, Ami Wellness.
Sonoma Lavender Eye Pillow
This weighted eye pillow is infused with lavender essential oils, to relieve and soothe your tired eyes and help you relax into the most peaceful slumber. $29.50, Pottery Barn Teen.
Terez Cantaloupe Haze Balayage Tall Band Leggings
Leggings are more of a wardrobe staple than ever, but that doesn't mean your outfits have to be boring. Try this sparkly pair to cheer up your athleisure ensembles. $120, Terez.
Osea Dry Brush
If you want to up your beauty routine now that we have so much extra time, we highly recommend dry brushing. It exfoliates all the dead skin cells off your body, so you'll truly glow. $28, Osea.
Indeed Labs Hydraluron Hydrating and Protective Mist
This hydrating mist is filled with antioxidants that help refresh, hydrate and plump skin for a super dewy look. Even better, it includes a mixture of hyaluronic acid and blue light protecting ingredients that help combat the constant exposure to blue light, because UV rays aren't the only way to hurt your skin. Now that we're constantly in front of computers even more, this is extra helpful. $24.99, Indeed Labs.
Aerie Sunday Soft Cropped Sweatshirt
Who can resist a soft, perfectly distressed cropped sweatshirt? $33.71, Aerie.
Highborn Salome Aromatic Anointing Oil
All this time at home has made us love essential oils even more, and we're all looking for some good energy right now. Dab this on for a soothing aroma that also heightens your senses. $40, Highborn.
Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a blue light-protecting serum and soothing anointing oil to a soft cropped sweatshirt and lavender eye pillow, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.