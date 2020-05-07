Jodie Foster Already Found a Buyer for Her Longtime Calabasas Home

She bought the home with her mother in 2005.

Acclaimed actress Jodie Foster is on her way to a quick sale in Calabasas. The Academy Award-winner listed a Calabasas house for $2.85 million at the end of April, and she found a buyer in just two days.

Foster purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Los Angeles home with her mother for $2.26 million in 2005, reports Variety, and after her mother passed away last year, the home was moved into a trust controlled by the actress.

The 4,920-square-foot home is the gated Oaks of Calabasas community, the celeb-loved enclave where Katie Holmes sold a house last year.

A central courtyard with an outdoor fireplace leads up to the home. Inside, there’s a great room with 25-foot wood beamed ceilings, a large fireplace and French doors that open up to the backyard.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, stone countertops and a center island with bar seating, as well as a breakfast area by a picture window.

A family room features built-in shelves and an entertainment space.

The master suite has hardwood floors and walk-in closets with built-in shelving, as well as a bathroom with a soaking tub and double vanity. Outside, there’s a pool and covered patio area.

It’s not clear who was actually lived in this home, as Foster and her wife, Alexander Hedison, haven’t used this house as a primary residence. Foster previously owned a home in the Bird Streets, before moving to a Beverly Hills mansion in 2012. She ended up selling the Beverly Hills house for $14.9 million last year, but it doesn’t look like she’s scooped up any other properties in the past year.