Kelly Clarkson Wants $10 Million for Her Encino Farmhouse

After less than two years ownership, Kelly Clarkson is ready to break away from her Encino farmhouse. The singer purchased the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom Los Angeles mansion for $8.5 million in June 2018, but she’s already looking to part with the home.
Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are listing the 9,839-square-foot abode, located within the guard-gated Royal Oaks community, for a touch under $10 million, per the listing first spotted by Variety.
There are wood beamed ceilings throughout the home. The open kitchen is fitted with three islands, two dishwashers and breakfast bar seating, and is open to a breakfast nook and a family room with a fireplace.
There’s also a formal dining room, which is adjacent to glass-enclosed wine storage space. Elsewhere in the home, there’s a gym and a movie room, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende.
The master suite is outfitted with a fireplace, pitched ceilings, a seating area and a private patio, as well as a walk-in closet with two islands. The bathroom is equipped with a freestanding tub and a shower in the center of the room, with lots of subway tile accents.
Outside, there’s a pool, spa and a built-in living area, complete with a fire pit, plus an outdoor kitchen with a bar and a pizza oven.
Clarkson and Blackstock own a number of homes around the United States; they’re currently quarantining with their children at their ranch in Montana. They also own two homes in Tennessee that they’re trying to part with, including a waterfront lake home in Hendersonville they’ve been trying to sell since 2017, which is currently on the market for $7.5 million.