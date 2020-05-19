The Mark Hotel Is Donating a Stay in Its Meghan Markle-Approved Penthouse for Charity







If you’ve ever wanted to stay in the Mark Hotel’s legendary penthouse suite, now is your chance to do so, while also helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The Mark is donating a two-night stay in the fancy suite with the All in Challenge, which is raising funds for those facing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The All in Challenge is a foundation that raises money through donated unique experiences (many from celebrities), with all the funds distributed to organizations fighting world hunger, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America, America’s Food Fund and World Central Kitchen.

Bidding for the two-night penthouse stay starts at $150,000. The winner gets to bring up to seven guests along with them, and they’ll be treated to a private dinner courtesy of Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Four of the guests also get a cut, color and blowout at the hotel’s Frédéric Fekkai Salon.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse is a favorite of celebrities, and served as the backdrop of Meghan Markle’s lavish baby shower last year. Serena Williams planned the event for her royal pal, and guests included Amal Clooney and Gayle King.

The suite spans over 10,000 square feet, with a private library, formal dining room, conservatory, two wet bars and no less than four fireplaces. Jacques Grange designed the interiors, and is filled with custom furniture.

If you’re interested (and have extensive funds at your disposal at the moment), make sure to put in your bid soon, as this particular auction ends tonight at 9 pm.

The All in Challenge has raised over $43,000,000 already, with support Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and more. Other auction options include a putting lesson with Tiger Woods, an eight-person weekend in Napa led by acclaimed chef Thomas Keller, a try-out with the Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-night stay at the Lotte New York Palace. The highest-fetching auction item at the moment is Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI Championship ring, with bidding already over $1,000,000.