Prince Harry and Meghan Are Increasing Privacy Measures at Their Beverly Hills Home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t taking any chances when it comes to their privacy at home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been staying at Tyler Perry’s sprawling Beverly Hills compound ever since they relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, have put up new screens around the mansion to keep any passersby from being able to peek inside.

Workmen were spotted outside the home over the weekend, putting up the new privacy screens so that anyone strolling around the nearby hiking trails won’t be able to get a glimpse of the Sussexes’ abode, reports the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who have mostly been staying at home with Archie during the COVID-19 quarantine, had the screens installed on Saturday, the same day that a number of hiking trails reopened in Los Angeles County as coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease up in the city.

It makes sense Prince Harry and Meghan would want to put in additional security measures at the home, as not only will it prevent anyone taking a walk on the popular hiking trails from peeking in, but it could also help block paparazzi from getting snaps of the Sussexes and their temporary 22-acre residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan always been extremely careful about security at all of their homes, especially after Archie was born a year ago. Back when they were residing at Frogmore Cottage, they added extra shrubbery, trees and landscaping to create a privacy hedge of shorts, in order to protect the home from a neighboring public pathway. They also installed extra security measures at the rented Vancouver Island mansion; they hung a large tarp to stop photographers from snapping photos, and installed extra cameras.

Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t planning on staying at Perry’s palatial home forever. They’re still searching for a permanent Los Angeles residence, and are considering homes on the westside in the $12 to $18 million range.