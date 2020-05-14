Prince Harry and Meghan Might Have to Cancel Their Family Trip to Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making some changes to their summer travel plans. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposed to make a trip across the pond, as they accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to visit Balmoral.

It would have been Archie’s first time at the Queen’s royal retreat in the Scottish Highlands, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan are likely staying put in Los Angeles, where they’ve been living in Tyler Perry’s 22-acre Beverly Hills estate. The Sussexes have been following government guidelines and regulations during coronavirus lockdown, and staying at home with Archie.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Increasing Privacy Measures at Their Beverly Hills Home

Even if COVID-19 travel restrictions ease up in the coming months, any nonessential travel will still be tricky and seems like an unnecessary risk. The U.K. government is also expected to announce that all visitors coming into the country will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and according to Yahoo royal correspondent Rebecca Taylor, it’s very unlikely that the Sussexes will manage to travel to see the monarch this summer.

The Queen usually goes to Balmoral, which is thought to be her favorite of all her royal homes, for a few months every summer, and she expects the whole family to come visit her at some point. But this year, she likely won’t make the trip to her royal retreat. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly staying put at Windsor Castle, where she has been quarantining with Prince Philip since mid-March. Plans could change, but with the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unlikely she’ll make any unnecessary moves.

Queen Elizabeth invited the Sussexes to Balmoral last year as well, but they reportedly declined her invitation; they said Archie was too young for the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan were last in the United Kingdom in March, when fulfilled their final official royal duties. They subsequently headed back to Vancouver Island, before making their final move shortly thereafter from Canada to Los Angeles. They’re currently staying at Perry’s secluded compound, but are still on the (virtual) hunt for a permanent West Coast home.