Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Considering a Pacific Palisades Mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have big plans for their post-lockdown Los Angeles life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently quarantining with their son, Archie, at a rented compound in a gated enclave, but they’re already thinking about their next move.

There have been various reports about where the Sussexes will move in California once the coronavirus pandemic is under control, with rumors about Mel Gibson’s Malibu mansion and homes in Beverly Hills and Brentwood. The Sussexes haven’t decided on any particular abode just yet, but now they’re eyeing a property in another celeb-adored neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry Follows in Meghan’s Footsteps With a Special Television Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan are considering a Pacific Palisades mansion that’s now on the market for nearly $15 million, according to The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want an estate that’s big enough for Archie to have plenty of room to play around, and they’re also planning on having another resident living in the home with them. The Sussexes intend to have Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, move into their new home once quarantine is over, per the Sun, and they want her to have her own space, in the form of a “granny annex.” We assume that means Doria will have her own large suite and perhaps a private entrance, but who knows what it could entail—maybe a personal wellness studio, as Doria has often taught yoga, and her daughter is a big fan of the practice.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom Mediterranean-style villa is located in a gated estate community. The house is set on over an acre, with picturesque views of the ocean.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, counter seating as well as a breakfast nook, and is open to a family room with a fireplace. The master suite is located upstairs, with a private balcony. There’s also a home movie theater.

Outside, there’s a sprawling garden and pergola, swimming pool, built-in barbecue and a children’s play area.

If the Sussexes do settle on a Pacific Palisades home, they’ll have new neighbors like Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck and Jenner Garner.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been staying at home with Archie during the COVID-19 quarantine, and focusing on spending time together as a family of three. They’re also busying planning for a big milestone coming up this week, as Archie is turning one on May 6.