Prince Harry and Meghan Haven’t Decided on a Los Angeles Mansion Just Yet

Two months ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles with their son, Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living at Tyler Perry’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion ever since they landed on the West Coast; the secluded 22-acre home is located in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates community.

But the Sussexes don’t intend to stay at Perry’s home forever, and have been (remotely) scouting potential properties.

Prince Harry and Meghan have allocated a budget of between $12 million and $18 million for their home search, reports TMZ, and are looking for houses on the westside of Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, the Sussexes’ top homes include a seven-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion that’s currently on the market for about $15 million, with seven bedrooms, a master suite with glass walls, a 10-seat movie theater and a 200-bottle wine cellar, which could be filled with plenty of Meghan’s favorite Tignanello. The Sussexes are also considering an even larger 12,000-square-foot brand-new Bel Air home, with six bedrooms and a casual 800-gallon aquarium.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also contemplating homes outside of Bel Air, including a nearly $18 million five-bedroom Hollywood Hills residence with an atrium garden, curated wine cellar and a master suite that takes up the entire top floor. Finally, there’s a midcentury property in Brentwood, with 9,300 square feet of space and an almost $13 million price tag.

The Sussexes were also thinking about a house in Pacific Palisades; they want to make sure their new Los Angeles home base has plenty of room for Archie to play around as well as space for Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, as the Sussexes want her to move in with them.

Prince Harry and Meghan have mostly been staying at home during the coronavirus quarantine, celebrating family milestones like Archie’s first birthday. They have managed to stay relatively under-the-radar ever since they moved to Los Angeles and stepped down from their official roles within the royal family, and even managed to keep their move from Canada to the United States super private, due to a very detailed plan. Per the Daily Mail, Tyler Perry sent his private jet to pick up Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada, and the plane then stopped first at a corporate airport in Portland, Oregon so that the Sussexes wouldn’t have to go through customs in Los Angeles, and instead could easily make their way through the airport and go straight to the secluded Beverly Hills compound.