Prince Harry and Meghan Are Planning a Special Celebration for Archie’s First Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a big celebration coming up this week. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, is turning one on May 6, and the Sussexes are making sure it’s a special day.

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are now living in Los Angeles, and have been isolating at their rented compound amid the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, they’re not able to throw Archie a big party, but they’re still planning cheerful festivities.

Meghan is “careful” about what she feeds Archie, and keeps him on an organic, sugar-free diet, says Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl. Meghan is a talented cook, and plans on baking her son a special healthy cake for her son’s birthday. They’ll probably spend the day outside by the pool, Nicholl told OK. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, lives less than an hour away, but since they’re all carefully following social isolation rules, likely won’t be able to all reunite just yet.

Archie is sure to be showered in gifts from all the Sussexes’ pals, like Elton John, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham and Oprah. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning on gifting her great-grandson a rocking horse for his big day, and she’ll get to wish Archie a happy birthday via a Zoom call tomorrow. The royals must all be pros at the whole Zoom birthday party by now, as this will be the third one so far—they already had virtual soirées for Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie will also get to see his cousins on a Zoom, as the Sussexes have scheduled a call with Prince William and Kate Middleton so that Archie can see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge children, who are isolating at Anmer Hall, are excited to see the littlest Sussex as they haven’t spent time him in quite a while.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also reportedly planning on releasing a new photo of Archie to the public, in honor of his first birthday, so expect an adorable picture of the littlest Sussex tomorrow. Prince Harry and Meghan signed off of their SussexRoyal Instagram shortly before they officially stepped down from the royal roles, but perhaps they’ll launch a new Instagram platform just in time for Archie’s big day.