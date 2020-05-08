Prince Harry and Meghan Are Staying at Tyler Perry’s 22-Acre Beverly Hills Mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not be living in a bonafide palace anymore, but their new home is still rather regal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are residing in a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion owned by Tyler Perry, and it’s a truly palatial abode.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living at Perry’s eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom house ever since they relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, reports the Daily Mail. The Sussexes are believed to have been introduced to the actor through their mutual pal, Oprah.

Perry purchased the enormous 22-acre property in 2004, and spent millions custom-building the nearly 25,000-square-foot Tuscan-style mansion.

It’s not clear if Prince Harry and Meghan are staying at the home as guests or if they’re paying to rent the property, but it’s easy to see why it’s a perfect fit for their family. It’s ultra-secluded, with plenty of room for Archie to play around undisturbed by neighbors. The house is located within the guard-gated Beverly Ridge Estates community, and Perry’s home has its own private gate, too.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been staying put in the mansion as they follow social distancing guidelines, and have rarely left the home, with the exception of volunteering to deliver meals with Project Angel Food and walking their two pups. They’ve been spending time together as a family of three, and recently celebrated Archie’s first birthday with many a Zoom call, a special cake and an adorable video.

As lovely and glamorous as the home is, Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t planning on staying there indefinitely. The Sussexes are searching for their post-lockdown abode, and are contemplating properties elsewhere in Beverly Hills, as well as in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades. They’re on the hunt for a permanent residence, with lots of outdoor space for Archie and a private suite for Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.