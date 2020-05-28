Prince William and Kate Might Continue Homeschooling George and Charlotte Next Month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte since March, as the whole family remains in quarantine at their country estate, Anmer Hall, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s private school in London, Thomas’s Battersea, transitioned to remote learning over two months ago due to the COVID-19 crisis, but is expected to reopen for children enrolled in reception, year one and year six next month, per government guidelines.

Prince George is year two and Princess Charlotte is reception year, so that would mean that only the little Princess would be returning to school in June. Prince William and Kate Middleton, however, are reportedly not into the idea of separating the family right now, and are considering keeping Charlotte home and continuing remote learning even after Thomas’s Battersea reopens, per the Sunday Times.

The school hasn’t made a final decision on whether they’ll be bringing any children back just yet, but if they do, the Duchess of Cambridge wants the family to maintain their current lockdown routine at their Norfolk home until the two elder Cambridge kids can return to school at the same time. It makes sense that Prince William and Kate would want to keep all three of their kids on the same schedule, as if Princess Charlotte returned to Thomas’s Battersea, they would need to move the whole family back to their London residence at Kensington Palace.

While it took a bit of time to get Prince George and Princess Charlotte adjusted to their remote learning schedule, the Cambridge children have adapted to their new routine. Kate previously said that Prince George was a tad jealous of his sister’s schoolwork, as “George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also make sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spend plenty of time outside, and they’ve all been baking, cooking and gardening together. They’ve also been keeping in touch with the rest of the family via video calls and Zooms.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had this week off from homeschooling, though, as Thomas’s Battersea students are currently on half-term break. That is, as long as Prince William and Kate don’t continue the daily remote learning during the vacation—in April, the Duchess of Cambridge said that she and Prince William actually kept up the homeschooling schedule during the Easter holiday, so they’ve definitely earned this break.