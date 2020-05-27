SpaceX and NASA’s Crewed Mission Aborted Due to Weather, Delayed to May 30

SpaceX was expected to fly two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station today in the company’s first ever crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Fla.

However, the hotly anticipated launch turned out to be just another rehearsal on the launch pad. The scheduled liftoff at 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday was aborted at the last minute due to unfavorable weather in Orlando.

The launch is now postponed to Saturday, May 30. Space fans can tune in on NASA’s online TV or SpaceX website Saturday morning to watch the live coverage of the second attempt.