Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta Desert Retreat Lists for $3.35 Million

It's a serious loss from the $4.5 million he paid for the home 10 years ago.

Sylvester Stallone listed his La Quinta home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.



















After almost a decade of attempting to find a buyer for his La Quinta desert retreat, Sylvester Stallone is willing to accept a loss on the estate. The actor is once again offering his 4,889-square-foot Mediterranean-style home for sale, this time with a further discounted asking price of $3.35 million.

That’s a significant loss from the $4.5 million Stallone paid for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 2010, though it seems the Rocky actor never planned on maintaining the property for too long, as he listed it for sale for the first time just a year after purchasing it. The house was last on the market for $3.63 million in 2014.

The Coachella Valley home, which has arched doorways and beamed ceilings throughout, is located in the exclusive, celeb-beloved Madison Club community in Palm Desert.

Wood double doors open up to the foyer, which has a vaulted ceiling and stone tile floors.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, a wood-and-stone island and beamed ceilings, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Josh Reef. There’s an adjacent breakfast room, as well as a more formal dining room that opens to the back terrace. The double-height living room is centered around a massive stone fireplace, and there’s also a wine room.

The master suite is located upstairs, with a fireplace, private terrace and a bathroom with a built-in tub and double vanity.

Outside, there are multiple terraces, a built-in fire pit and an outdoor kitchen, as well as a pool and spa. There’s also a small manmade creek, because one body of water sometimes just isn’t enough.

Stallone is leaving behind plenty of famous neighbors in the Madison Club. Last year, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber paid $5.4 million for a single-story La Quinta home in the community, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner both own La Quinta properties, less than a mile apart from each other.