‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Is Coming Fall 2020, Pandemic Be Damned

Star Wars fans have narrowly dodged a bullet, or more accurately, blaster fire. The coronavirus pandemic has forced a global production shutdown for film and television which has resulted in a rash of costly delays for major projects. However, Disney+ flagship series The Mandalorian snuck in under the wire with principal photography wrapping in early March. As such, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that Season 2 of the hit show will arrive on time.

“There will be no delay on Mandalorian,” Chapek told CNBC in a recent interview. Post-production has continued from home during the COVID-19 outbreak and the sophomore run is expected to meet its fall 2020 release date. Specific plot details remain unknown, but it has been reported that Rosario Dawson will play fan-favorite animated character Ahoska Tano in her live-action debut while Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett (who is a Jango clone), confirming decades of fan theories that the famed bounty hunter escaped the Sarlacc Pitt after 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Also new to the cast is Michael Biehn (The Termiantor, Alien), who will play a bounty hunter from the Mandalorian’s past. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who was introduced in the final episodes of Season 1, is expected to play a march larger role in Season 2 as the primary villain.

Season 2, like Season 1, will feature a mix of established and up-and-coming talent behind the camera. Among the first-season directors returning for the show’s second season are Rick Famuyiwa, series creator Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) have also joined as directors while co-star Carl Weathers is expected to helm an episode as well.

During a February conference call with shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere in October.