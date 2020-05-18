‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

A whopping 15 months after Season 1 debuted and concluded, Netflix has finally announced when The Umbrella Academy will return for its sophomore season: July 31. Yes, that’s unfortunate since its still more than two months away, but at least the long wait is nearly over.

Netflix made the announcement Monday morning with a special filmed-at-home quarantine promo video that recreates Season 1’s beloved dance scene to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres July 31 pic.twitter.com/sHU5uLOPjO — Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2020

According to Netflix, The Umbrella Academy was viewed by more than 45 million member households within the first month of its release in February 2019, making it one of the streamer’s most-watched originals. At the end of the year, the streamer classified it as the third most-popular series of 2019.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Season 1 left off with Number Five transporting the entire team through time to avoid a world-ending cataclysm. Season 2 will presumably pick up in the aftermath. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min will return in Season 2 with showrunner Steve Blackman.