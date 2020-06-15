How to Bring a Stylish Hotel Atmosphere Into Your Home Right Now

A trip to Bali sounds pretty great right about now, but if you're not able to get over to a spa in Ubud, try this soothing soap, with a mixture of lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils. $9, Shop Como.

This cookbook is composed of the beloved London hotel's most famous drinks and dishes, for your very own teatime at home. $38, Claridge's.

Le Labo curated this specific line for Fairmont Hotels, so bring a little of the special rose scent into the bathroom with this soap. $52, Fairmont Hotels.

There are few things we love more than a good hotel robe, like the Ritz-Carlton's signature ultra-soft cotton version. $123, The Ritz-Carlton Shops.

This scent was created exclusively for the celeb-loved Montage Laguna Beach hotel, and is inspired by the coastal locale, with hints of citrus, saltwater and cedar. If you can't spend the weekend at a luxe beach hotel, at least you can make your home smell like the ocean! $78, Montage Shops.

This print of The Dewberry Charleston was taken at dawn on April 2, 2020, with the word "love" lit up on the hotel. Proceeds from this print go directly to Pay It Forward Charleston and the Southern Eagle Distributing Hospitality Workers Fund. $350, The Dewberry Charleston.

Bring the Swiss Alps into your bedroom with this pillow that's filled with Swiss pine wood shavings, with extra support for a deeper sleep. $220, Swissotel.

Hamptons weekends won't be exactly the same as last summer, but this cozy grey sweatshirt brings a little bit of Montauk home. $75, Gurney's.

Can't make it to a fancy French spa this year? Well, you can still pamper your skin with this moisturizer from the French Alps. $67, Pure Altitude.

If you're ready to upgrade from your quarantine banana bread while also transporting yourself to the fancy Irish castle hotel, try this special seeded bread recipe. This bottle comes with the exact ingredients used to bake the bread at the castle, so you have everything you need to make the perfect loaf. $7.85, Ashford Castle.

This custom scent with oud, sandalwood and cedarwood is used throughout the oceanfront Montecito hotel, and now you can bring the fragrance into your own home with this candle. $55, Winford Candles.

Slip into this luxe nightshirt before bed, and it's almost like spending the night at the plush California hotel. $150, Dorchester Collection.

This cozy, luxurious hotel in Barnard, Vermont was one of the first to get on the farm-to-table train, and now you can bring a little of that into your home with their homemade raw wildflower honey, made right at the Twin Farms Apiary. $140, Twin Farms.

Even as the world begins to slowly reopen for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, jet setters are adjusting their expectations for upcoming trips. Many have canceled their big vacations that they had in the books for this year, as we all spend more time at home and continue to practice social distancing.

Just because you might not be getting on a plane for a far off destination this summer doesn’t mean you can’t make your current situation feel a little more vacation-esque. We’re definitely missing that particular thrill of checking into a dreamy hotel and all the little details that come with a chic stay—there’s nothing like that first night’s sleep in crisp hotel sheets.

Luckily, many luxe hotels have made it possible to bring a little of their aesthetic into your home right now, whether it’s a stylish silk pillow, singular custom fragrance or the softest of robes. Scroll through to see a few of our favorite hotel products you can buy right now to bring into your home.