The Stylish Pride Month Clothing and Accessories That Give Back to LGBTQ Community

Artist José Roda designed the box on this limited edition shave set, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The Trevor Project. $25, Harry's.

The cupcake company is donating 10 percent of sales from its Pride assortment to the LGBT Community Center in New York City. $30, Baked by Melissa.

The gender-free streetwear brand is donating 20 percent of profits to Live Out Loud, an NYC-based organization that works to inspire queer minority youth. $20, Muxe New York.

$5 from every Prism bouquet sold during June will be donated to The Trevor Project. $80, UrbanStems.

The brand is donating 100 percent of the profits from sales of this collection to the Human Rights Campaign. $34, Loverboy.

The footwear designer is donating 20 percent of sales from this shoe (there's also a sky-high pump, if you're so inclined) to the LGBTQ Center of New York City. $500, Ruthie Davis.

Not only is this tie-dye jean jacket from the denim brand's new Pride collection a fashionable choice you'll wear every month of the year, but buying it contributes to a great cause, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to OutRight Action International. $118, Levi's.

$5 from each purchase of this pin goes to the Transgender Employment Program at the San Francisco LGBT Center. $13, Bathing Culture.

DKNY partnered up with LGBTQ youth services organization HMI for this Pride 2020 collection; HMI Youth Member Nij Brown's artwork, inspired by New York, is featured on the t-shirt. $39.50, DKNY.

Throughout the month of June, 20 percent of the proceeds from the limited edition Rainbow Bouq is being donated to the LA LGBT Center, with a minimum of $10,000 already pledged. $64, The Bouqs Co.

The brand recently launched its Pride Collection, with stylish pieces like this striped rainbow sweater, and they're donating $60,000 to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, which works towards equal rights and fair treatment of the LGBTQ community. $53, Banana Republic.

Tie-dye bike shorts might be one of the most on-trend looks of the summer, and this pair from Athleta's Love Proudly collection are especially high on our list, as the brand has already donated $10,000 to LGBT SportSafe, an organization that aims to make every single sports team in the U.S. inclusive for the LGBTQ community. $69, Athleta.

Happy Socks and The Phluid Project teamed up for their second collab this year, with 10 percent of net sales donated to The Trevor Project. The Pride styles are available all year, but we think you're going to want to snap up this pink pair of rhinestone-accented socks ASAP. $16, Happy Socks.

If there was ever a time for a fluffy slipper-sandal combo, it's now. These are part of Ugg's all-gender, year-round Pride Collection; the brand is also donating $125,000 this year to GLAAD initiatives as part of its ongoing relationship with the organization. $100, Ugg.

Sweatpants have become more and more acceptable over the past few months, and we're obsessed with this limited edition tie-dye pair. Proceeds from sales go to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. $225, Baja East.

Cara Delevingne partnered up with Puma on this Pride collection, and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Cara Delevingne Foundation, for use in support of LGBTIQ charities. $25, Puma.

Teva recently introduced its first in-line Pride collection, and is donating $20,000 to the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that works to empower and connect LGBTQ youth around the world $60, Teva.

We're big proponents of the whole PopSocket craze, especially with the new Pride Collection, as 50 percent of the sales from each purchase this month go straight to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis counseling and suicide intervention for the young LGBTQ community. $15, PopSockets.

Florals for spring can, indeed, be groundbreaking. Colorful cropped tees are sure to be your summer uniform, and 100 percent of the net sales from this collab go to GLAAD. $32, ASOS.

Pride Month has arrived, and you can never have too many rainbow, tie-dye or just all-around joyful colorful additions to your wardrobe. Scroll through to see our favorite fashion and lifestyle picks to shop right now, all of which celebrate LGBTQ activism and contribute to the LGBTQ community.



















Not only does June mean that summer is upon us, but it’s also Pride Month. This year, many of the usual parades and celebrations in honor of the LGBTQ activism and community can’t take place in heir usual form due to the coronavirus, but you can still celebrate Pride Month, just sans crowds.

That includes an appropriately colorful themed wardrobe for the festivities, because there’s no such thing as too much tie-dye and rainbow.

It’s also time to shop with purpose, and plenty of your favorite brands are releasing stylish Pride Month collections, with sales proceeds going towards LGBTQ organizations and charities, including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, LGBTQ community centers and more.

If you’re looking to add another rainbow, tie-dye or just general Pride-proud piece to your repertoire (and honestly, you should be), look no further than this selection of the best fashion, style and beauty Pride merchandise to scoop up this June, with a percentage of your purchase going to important LGBTQ causes.