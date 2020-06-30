The Stylish Workout Athleisure Pieces You’ll Wear All Summer Long

Eleven by Venus Williams True Love Tank Top
The tennis champion's stylish athleisure brand's latest collection includes this tee that you can just as easily wear on an afternoon stroll as you can hitting a few rounds on the court. $79, Eleven by Venus Williams.
WVVY Power Lace-Up Legging
We've really come around on the whole tie-dye craze, especially when it comes to athleisure, and we love that these leggings have a unique lace-up detail in a cheerful summer color palette. They're part of a collab between body positive wellness influencer Britney Vest and HSN. $48, HSN.
Year of Ours Gabriela Rib Bra
Can't decide if you're going for a preppy collared shirt look or just want a comfy sports bra? Well, now you don't have to. $79, Year of Ours.
Terez Sundown Haze Balayage Bike Shorts and Sports Bra
This shimmery biker shorts and sports bra set might be our new favorite workout look, and we love that the top is reversible. $86 each, Terez.
Live the Process Sky Bodysuit
A stylish one-piece is for sure the most high fashion we get while working out, and this particular jumpsuit situation features a cutout that's intentionally right at your third chakra. $208, Live the Process.
The Upside Pleated Shell Shorts
These pleated shorts are an adorable alternative to your average shorts. $70, The Outnet.
Puma Mesh Tee
A loose, lightweight athletic tee that's perfect for summer. $35, Puma.
Lou and Grey Terry Biker Shorts
Biker shorts are now very acceptable apparel for your everyday look, and we love the classic, neutral olive green shade of this super soft pair. $34.50, Lou and Grey.
Kappa x Koral Stadium Infinity Sports Bra
This limited edition collab sports bra features a street art-inspired print. $90, Kappa.
Pangaia Lightweight Cotton Sweatshirt
A super lightweight sweatshirt that's also made out of recycled materials. $130, Pangaia.
Enavant Active Malibu Set
The aptly named "hibiscus pink" set is just as appropriate for your morning run as it is for an afternoon coffee date. $159, Enavant Active.
Athleta Run With It Shorts
Runners will be particularly taken with these shorts, which were made for those constantly going on jogs and sprints, though they also work as cozy loungewear, of course. $59, Athleta.
Morgan Stewart Sport Terra Cotta Bundle
Trade in your all-black ensemble for this simple terracotta-toned set. $118, LA Collective.
Perfect Moment Vale Rainbow Sports Bra
This brand is best known for its chic skiwear, but they also make some really great athleisure pieces, like this very July 4-ready top. $110, Perfect Moment.
Rapha x Outdoor Voices Wind Jacket
This windbreaker is specially designed for cycling, but it also works as a light all-weather jacket. $180, Outdoor Voices.
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
A simple and streamlined short sleeve tee that you'll get so much use out of. $68, Lululemon.
Onzie Selenite Midi Legging
If you're not ready to give up leggings just yet, try out a pair in a seasonal shade like this pretty blue. They're also slightly cropped, so you're not totally bundled up. $76, Onzie.
Bandier x All Access Summer Glow Kit
A matching coral-colored set with just the right amount of sparkle. $130, Bandier.
Port de Bras Sienna Top
We're obsessed with this whole look, and the fact that the crop top works as a bikini top makes it one of our favorites. $145, Port de Bras.
Daniel Patrick LA Biker Short
If there's ever a time to wear hot pink shorts, it's this summer, and even better, this pair is on a major sale right now. $36, Daniel Patrick.
Good American Zebra Burnout Tee
A sheer animal print tee that's just as fitting for a night out as it is for your fitness routine. $55, Good American.
It might be summer, but we’re not ready to bid farewell to the athleisure uniform that’s we’ve grown oh-so attached to over the past few months. Thankfully, workout apparel is now just as acceptable for a six-mile run or that virtual Pilates class as it is for lounging around the house or grabbing lunch.
SEE ALSO: Home Set: Self-Care Routine Refreshers
Luckily, there are now plenty of stylish athleisure options to get you through the season as the temperatures continue to climb. Scroll through to see our favorite fashionable workout pieces for the summer.