The Stylish Workout Athleisure Pieces You’ll Wear All Summer Long

A sheer animal print tee that's just as fitting for a night out as it is for your fitness routine. $55, Good American.

If there's ever a time to wear hot pink shorts, it's this summer, and even better, this pair is on a major sale right now. $36, Daniel Patrick.

We're obsessed with this whole look, and the fact that the crop top works as a bikini top makes it one of our favorites. $145, Port de Bras.

If you're not ready to give up leggings just yet, try out a pair in a seasonal shade like this pretty blue. They're also slightly cropped, so you're not totally bundled up. $76, Onzie.

A simple and streamlined short sleeve tee that you'll get so much use out of. $68, Lululemon.

This windbreaker is specially designed for cycling, but it also works as a light all-weather jacket. $180, Outdoor Voices.

This brand is best known for its chic skiwear, but they also make some really great athleisure pieces, like this very July 4-ready top. $110, Perfect Moment.

Runners will be particularly taken with these shorts, which were made for those constantly going on jogs and sprints, though they also work as cozy loungewear, of course. $59, Athleta.

The aptly named "hibiscus pink" set is just as appropriate for your morning run as it is for an afternoon coffee date. $159, Enavant Active.

Biker shorts are now very acceptable apparel for your everyday look, and we love the classic, neutral olive green shade of this super soft pair. $34.50, Lou and Grey.

A stylish one-piece is for sure the most high fashion we get while working out, and this particular jumpsuit situation features a cutout that's intentionally right at your third chakra. $208, Live the Process.

This shimmery biker shorts and sports bra set might be our new favorite workout look, and we love that the top is reversible. $86 each, Terez.

Can't decide if you're going for a preppy collared shirt look or just want a comfy sports bra? Well, now you don't have to. $79, Year of Ours.

We've really come around on the whole tie-dye craze, especially when it comes to athleisure, and we love that these leggings have a unique lace-up detail in a cheerful summer color palette. They're part of a collab between body positive wellness influencer Britney Vest and HSN. $48, HSN.

The tennis champion's stylish athleisure brand's latest collection includes this tee that you can just as easily wear on an afternoon stroll as you can hitting a few rounds on the court. $79, Eleven by Venus Williams.

It might be summer, but we’re not ready to bid farewell to the athleisure uniform that’s we’ve grown oh-so attached to over the past few months. Thankfully, workout apparel is now just as acceptable for a six-mile run or that virtual Pilates class as it is for lounging around the house or grabbing lunch.

Luckily, there are now plenty of stylish athleisure options to get you through the season as the temperatures continue to climb. Scroll through to see our favorite fashionable workout pieces for the summer.