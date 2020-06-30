Observer Observer Logo

The Stylish Workout Athleisure Pieces You’ll Wear All Summer Long

By
Looking to update your athleisure wardrobe this summer? Scroll through to see our favorite fashionable pieces right now, whether you're going for a HIIT workout or just taking a stroll around the block.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Eleven by Venus Williams True Love Tank Top

The tennis champion's stylish athleisure brand's latest collection includes this tee that you can just as easily wear on an afternoon stroll as you can hitting a few rounds on the court. $79, Eleven by Venus Williams.

Courtesy Eleven by Venus Williams

WVVY Power Lace-Up Legging

We've really come around on the whole tie-dye craze, especially when it comes to athleisure, and we love that these leggings have a unique lace-up detail in a cheerful summer color palette. They're part of a collab between body positive wellness influencer Britney Vest and HSN. $48, HSN.

Courtesy HSN

Year of Ours Gabriela Rib Bra

Can't decide if you're going for a preppy collared shirt look or just want a comfy sports bra? Well, now you don't have to. $79, Year of Ours.

Courtesy Year of Ours
Terez Sundown Haze Balayage Bike Shorts and Sports Bra

This shimmery biker shorts and sports bra set might be our new favorite workout look, and we love that the top is reversible. $86 each, Terez.

Courtesy Terez

Live the Process Sky Bodysuit

A stylish one-piece is for sure the most high fashion we get while working out, and this particular jumpsuit situation features a cutout that's intentionally right at your third chakra. $208, Live the Process.

Courtesy Live The Process

The Upside Pleated Shell Shorts

These pleated shorts are an adorable alternative to your average shorts. $70, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Upside
Puma Mesh Tee

A loose, lightweight athletic tee that's perfect for summer. $35, Puma.

Courtesy Puma

Lou and Grey Terry Biker Shorts

Biker shorts are now very acceptable apparel for your everyday look, and we love the classic, neutral olive green shade of this super soft pair. $34.50, Lou and Grey.

Courtesy Lou and Grey

Kappa x Koral Stadium Infinity Sports Bra

This limited edition collab sports bra features a street art-inspired print. $90, Kappa.

Courtesy Kappa
Pangaia Lightweight Cotton Sweatshirt

A super lightweight sweatshirt that's also made out of recycled materials. $130, Pangaia.

Courtesy Pangaia

Enavant Active Malibu Set

The aptly named "hibiscus pink" set is just as appropriate for your morning run as it is for an afternoon coffee date. $159, Enavant Active.

Courtesy Enavant Active

Athleta Run With It Shorts

Runners will be particularly taken with these shorts, which were made for those constantly going on jogs and sprints, though they also work as cozy loungewear, of course. $59, Athleta.

Courtesy Athleta
Morgan Stewart Sport Terra Cotta Bundle

Trade in your all-black ensemble for this simple terracotta-toned set. $118, LA Collective.

Courtesy LA Collective

Perfect Moment Vale Rainbow Sports Bra

This brand is best known for its chic skiwear, but they also make some really great athleisure pieces, like this very July 4-ready top. $110, Perfect Moment.

Courtesy Perfect Moment

Rapha x Outdoor Voices Wind Jacket

This windbreaker is specially designed for cycling, but it also works as a light all-weather jacket. $180, Outdoor Voices.

Courtesy Outdoor Voices
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

A simple and streamlined short sleeve tee that you'll get so much use out of. $68, Lululemon.

Courtesy Lululemon

Onzie Selenite Midi Legging

If you're not ready to give up leggings just yet, try out a pair in a seasonal shade like this pretty blue. They're also slightly cropped, so you're not totally bundled up. $76, Onzie.

Courtesy Onzie

Bandier x All Access Summer Glow Kit

A matching coral-colored set with just the right amount of sparkle. $130, Bandier.

Courtesy Bandier
Port de Bras Sienna Top

We're obsessed with this whole look, and the fact that the crop top works as a bikini top makes it one of our favorites. $145, Port de Bras.

Courtesy Port de Bras

Daniel Patrick LA Biker Short

If there's ever a time to wear hot pink shorts, it's this summer, and even better, this pair is on a major sale right now. $36, Daniel Patrick.

Courtesy Daniel Patrick

Good American Zebra Burnout Tee

A sheer animal print tee that's just as fitting for a night out as it is for your fitness routine. $55, Good American.

Courtesy Good American
It might be summer, but we’re not ready to bid farewell to the athleisure uniform that’s we’ve grown oh-so attached to over the past few months. Thankfully, workout apparel is now just as acceptable for a six-mile run or that virtual Pilates class as it is for lounging around the house or grabbing lunch.

Luckily, there are now plenty of stylish athleisure options to get you through the season as the temperatures continue to climb. Scroll through to see our favorite fashionable workout pieces for the summer.

