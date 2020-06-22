Camila Mendes Paid $1.87 Million for a Home in Silver Lake

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes is putting down roots in California. Mendes just scooped up a three-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in Silver Lake, on the Eastside of Los Angeles.

Mendes paid $1.87 million for the two-story home, as first reported by Variety, a slight discount from the most recent $1.99 million asking price.

There are hardwood floors and new windows throughout the 2,005-square-foot house, with an open living area and a fireplace.

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and white cabinetry, as well as custom black tiled backsplash and lighting, per the listing held by Keller Williams Realty broker Jessica Romero. It’s adjacent to a dining nook, with sliding doors that open to the outdoor space.

The master suite is also located on the upper level, with built-in shelving and a small seating area, plus a walk-in closet and a white marble bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower, as well as direct access to one of the balconies.

The two additional bedrooms are situated on the bottom level of the home. There are various balconies and porch areas, including a covered al fresco dining spot and a rather charming swing.

Mendes spends most of the year living in Vancouver while filming her role as Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, but the show has been on a longer hiatus than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, so perhaps that’s what sparked her decision to pick up a permanent home in Los Angeles.

Mendes also bought a home in Florida for her mother earlier this year; she showed off the final results in Architectural Digest, so maybe once she finishes decorating her new Silver Lake pad, she’ll do another big reveal.