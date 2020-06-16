Demi Lovato Finally Sold Her Hollywood Hills Home for $8.25 Million

Demi Lovato is bidding adieu to her Hollywood Hills mansion. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

After nearly three years on the market, Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home finally sold.

The singer originally listed the property for $9.5 million back in September 2018, two months after she reportedly overdosed at the house. Lovato was hospitalized and then checked into a rehab facility; she made her big return to the stage earlier this year, with a major performance at the Grammys as well as singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Lovato understandably wanted nothing to do with this 5,564-square-foot Sunset Strip home after the overdose incident, but wasn’t able to locate a buyer at the original price tag, which was shortly thereafter lowered to a touch under $9 million.

The home has shifted on and off the market a few times since; the final sales price comes to $8.25 million, per records first spotted by Variety, which means Lovato is taking a loss from the $8.3 million she paid for the estate in September 2016.

The gated four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located above celeb-loved hotel Chateau Marmont.

There’s a double height living room with a gas fireplace, Fleetwood pocket doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, marble countertops and a large square center island with breakfast bar seating. It’s open to a dining enclave as well as a family room.

The master suite has a sitting room, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a soaking tub.

The upper level of the home is configured with a sleek wet bar and a media room, and opens up to a sprawling lounge terrace.

Outside, there’s a zero-edge pool, an outdoor grill and a trail that leads to a covered gazebo.

Earlier this year, Lovato reportedly moved to a $35,000-a-month apartment rental in a nearby condominium. It seems she’s since upgraded to a home elsewhere in Los Angeles, though. She’s been quarantining at the new abode during the coronavirus pandemic, with her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

