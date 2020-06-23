Home Set: Self-Care Routine Refreshers

You just cannot go wrong with any Charlotte Tilbury products, and our latest obsession is her new Magic Serum. Just a few drops gives your skin an immediate smooth and bright look. $80, Charlotte Tilbury.

There's no such thing as overdoing the self-care right now, so try some new bath salts to create your own spa experience. $10, Hampton Spa Sand.

If you're just getting into CBD and want to try a tincture that's extra gentle, test out this blend from Nico Marley's wellness brand. It's made with absolutely zero THC (oftentimes, CBD products contain trace amounts of THC), for an especially peaceful vibe. $79.99, Lion X Wellness.

Beauty sleep takes on a whole new meaning with this serum. It's made with essential oils that help to make you super sleepy and relaxed, while also hydrating your skin and helping reduce UV damage, because summer sun is very real. $60, EiR.

These shorts are just as perfect for workouts as they are for lounging around the house in the summer heat right now. $49, Athleta.

This kit, complete with base coat and top coat, is especially attractive for those of us still trying to figure out this whole at-home manicure situation. $36, HSN.

A pretty pink dress you'll wear all summer long, whether it's over a bathing suit in the backyard or for a breezy day in your home. $825, Lisa Marie Fernandez.

This organic, vegan brand uses crystals in addition to essential oils and natural ingredients to give its products an extra boost. This pre-shampoo mask includes agave root, aloe vera, seaweed and mushroom gum as well as hibiscus, prickly pear and sage, to give your tresses extra hydration. This one has a citrine stone in the bottle, for prosperity, joy and abundance. $55, Meraki Organics.

Even if you're not going outside quite as much as you thought you would be, it's still crucial to apply sunscreen every single day. This formulation comes in a mist spray, making it super easy to spritz onto your face whenever you need some extra coverage. $49, Lumasol.

Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From your new favorite summer workout shorts and a vegan mud mask to a new mist sunscreen and sleep-enhancing serum, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.