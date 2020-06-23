Observer Observer Logo

Home Set: Self-Care Routine Refreshers

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Lumasol SPF 50 Starter Kit

Even if you're not going outside quite as much as you thought you would be, it's still crucial to apply sunscreen every single day. This formulation comes in a mist spray, making it super easy to spritz onto your face whenever you need some extra coverage. $49, Lumasol.

Meraki Organics Agave Citrine Pre-Shampoo Hydrating Mask

This organic, vegan brand uses crystals in addition to essential oils and natural ingredients to give its products an extra boost. This pre-shampoo mask includes agave root, aloe vera, seaweed and mushroom gum as well as hibiscus, prickly pear and sage, to give your tresses extra hydration. This one has a citrine stone in the bottle, for prosperity, joy and abundance. $55, Meraki Organics.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Pink Chios Gauz Peasant Dress

A pretty pink dress you'll wear all summer long, whether it's over a bathing suit in the backyard or for a breezy day in your home. $825, Lisa Marie Fernandez.

Orveda Deep Clearing Mud Masque

Use this vegan-friendly mask once a week for a serious cleansing and extra-glowy skin . $105, Orveda.

Nails Inc. Heroes 5-Piece Set

This kit, complete with base coat and top coat, is especially attractive for those of us still trying to figure out this whole at-home manicure situation. $36, HSN.

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short

These shorts are just as perfect for workouts as they are for lounging around the house in the summer heat right now. $49, Athleta.

EiR Dream Deep Serum

Beauty sleep takes on a whole new meaning with this serum. It's made with essential oils that help to make you super sleepy and relaxed, while also hydrating your skin and helping reduce UV damage, because summer sun is very real. $60, EiR.

Lion X Wellness CBD Oil Isolate 1000mg

If you're just getting into CBD and want to try a tincture that's extra gentle, test out this blend from Nico Marley's wellness brand. It's made with absolutely zero THC (oftentimes, CBD products contain trace amounts of THC), for an especially peaceful vibe. $79.99, Lion X Wellness.

Hampton Spa Sand Sea Salts

There's no such thing as overdoing the self-care right now, so try some new bath salts to create your own spa experience. $10, Hampton Spa Sand.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

You just cannot go wrong with any Charlotte Tilbury products, and our latest obsession is her new Magic Serum. Just a few drops gives your skin an immediate smooth and bright look. $80, Charlotte Tilbury.

