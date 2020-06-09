Home Set: Style and Wellness Favorites for June

After living in sweats and leggings for the past few months, we're ready to update our athleisure attire with a few summery pieces, like these grey and pink shorts. $58, Hylete.

We can't recommend essential oils enough lately, especially ultra-soothing lavender. You can use this particular blend in either a diffuser or on your skin when you need some extra relaxation, but make sure to dilute it before applying it topically. $21, Forest Remedies.

Speaking of your mane, for those in desperate need of a haircut right now, any kind of stylish hair tie is a winner. This one gets extra points for the pretty blush shade and floral pattern. $3.99, Target.

We're using this extra time at home to really up our self-care routine, and we love this reparative hair balm. $20, Fekkai.

Now that we've finally made it to June, it's time to update your swimwear collection with a statement piece like this chic, brightly colored one-piece. $198, Jade Swim.

Home workouts aren't going away anytime soon, which means creating a mini gym space is still key. Upgrade your ankle weight situation with this Bala set, which somehow makes the accessory stylish. $49, Bala Bangles.

Double duty apparel is high on our list right now, like this chic black crop top that is just as appropriate for your morning workout as it is for your next lunch date. $98, All Day Alba.

This is definitely on the pricier side when it comes to skincare, but after just a few uses of this serum, you'll see a serious difference. $195, Valmont.

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.











Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a nourishing hair mask and investment-worthy serum to strappy sandals and the most stylish ankle weights yet, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.