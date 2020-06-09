Observer Observer Logo

Home Set: Style and Wellness Favorites for June

By
Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Brother Vellies Luci Sandal

These hand-crafted shoes are the footwear equivalent of your favorite slip dress—they're your new go-to. $465, Brother Vellies.

Courtesy Brother Vellies

Valmont Primary Serum

This is definitely on the pricier side when it comes to skincare, but after just a few uses of this serum, you'll see a serious difference. $195, Valmont.

Courtesy Valmont

All Day Alba Jackie Crop Top

Double duty apparel is high on our list right now, like this chic black crop top that is just as appropriate for your morning workout as it is for your next lunch date. $98, All Day Alba.

Courtesy All Day Alba
Advertisement

Bala Bangles Ankle Weights

Home workouts aren't going away anytime soon, which means creating a mini gym space is still key. Upgrade your ankle weight situation with this Bala set, which somehow makes the accessory stylish. $49, Bala Bangles.

Courtesy Bala Bangles

Jade Swim Apex One-Piece

Now that we've finally made it to June, it's time to update your swimwear collection with a statement piece like this chic, brightly colored one-piece. $198, Jade Swim.

Courtesy Jade Swim

Fekkai Super Strength Treatment Roots-to-Ends Mask

We're using this extra time at home to really up our self-care routine, and we love this reparative hair balm. $20, Fekkai.

Courtesy Fekkai
Advertisement

Sincerely Jules by Scunci Bow Scrunchies

Speaking of your mane, for those in desperate need of a haircut right now, any kind of stylish hair tie is a winner. This one gets extra points for the pretty blush shade and floral pattern. $3.99, Target.

Courtesy Scunci

Forest Remedies Lavender Essential Oil

We can't recommend essential oils enough lately, especially ultra-soothing lavender. You can use this particular blend in either a diffuser or on your skin when you need some extra relaxation, but make sure to dilute it before applying it topically. $21, Forest Remedies.

Courtesy Forest Remedies

Hylete Iris Short

After living in sweats and leggings for the past few months, we're ready to update our athleisure attire with a few summery pieces, like these grey and pink shorts. $58, Hylete.

Courtesy Hylete
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a nourishing hair mask and investment-worthy serum to strappy sandals and the most stylish ankle weights yet, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Home Design, slideshow, Fashion, athleisure, lifestyle, sunscreen, Essential Oils, Valmont

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page