Observer Observer Logo

Kyle Richards Is Listing Her Newly Discounted Bel Air Home for Sale

By
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are once again searching for a buyer for their Bel Air home. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Agency
A dramatic entryway leads into the house.
Courtesy The Agency
The kitchen contains a center island.
Courtesy The Agency
It's open to a family room.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The dining enclave features another chandelier and a fireplace.
Courtesy The Agency
They've now listed the home for a slightly discounted $6.95 million.
Courtesy The Agency
They've been looking for a buyer since 2017.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The movie theater.
Courtesy The Agency
The "pub" has paneled walls and a fireplace.
Courtesy The Agency
Plus a full wet bar.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There's also a living room with a fireplace.
Courtesy The Agency
Richards' pal Faye Resnick helped design the home.
Courtesy The Agency
There are a total of seven bedrooms.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
One of the bedrooms is currently in use as a gym.
Courtesy The Agency
The master suite.
Courtesy The Agency
The master bathroom.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There's a pool and lounging areas outside.
Courtesy The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 17

Real Housewife Kyle Richards and The Agency co-founder Mauricio Umansky are still determined to part with their Bel Air home. The reality television personality and the real estate mogul have been attempting to find a buyer for the Los Angeles mansion for nearly three years, and now they’re giving it another try.

Richards and Umansky originally listed the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom house for just under $7 million in late 2017, and after they were unable to find an interested party, found better luck on the luxury rental market. They’ve taken the 6,229-square-foot abode on and off the market a few times at steadily discounted prices; it was last offered for sale for a touch under $6 million.

SEE ALSO: Diane Keaton’s Former Bel Air Home Sells for $16.5 Million

Now, Richard and Umansky are testing out the market once more, with a very slightly adjusted price tag of $5.95 million. Even though they’ve had to lower their expectations a bit, if they net the full ask, that’s still a significant profit from the $3.05 million they paid for the home in 2011.

kyle richards lists bel air home for sale again

Kyle Richards is still searching for a buyer in Bel Air. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality brought in her longtime pal, interior designer Faye Resnick, to style the home.

A dramatic entry with black-and-white marble floors and a sparkling chandelier leads into the house, and there are French doors throughout, per the listing that is held, of course, by Umansky and his stepdaughter, Farrah Brittany, at the Agency.

The kitchen is fitted with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a marble-topped center island, and is open to a family room with a brick-framed fireplace. A separate dining enclave is accented with another glittery chandelier and a white-brick fireplace.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky already moved to a larger mansion in Encino. Presley Ann/PMC

There’s an office and a wood-paneled movie theater, as well as an entertaining space with a fireplace and fully equipped wet bar.

The master suite is situated upstairs, with a seating area, fireplace, two closets and an airy bathroom with double vanities and a built-in tub.

Outside, there’s a pool, sports court, putting green and plenty of lounging and entertaining spaces.

Richard and Umansky have already long moved on from this Bel Air home, as in 2017, they doled out $8.25 million for the massive 10,500-square-foot Smokey Robinson Estate in Encino; their new sprawling estate has already been features in Real Housewives plenty of times. They also own a desert retreat in La Quinta, which they purchased for $2.35 million back in 2014.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Los Angeles, Los Angeles real estate, Bravo

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page