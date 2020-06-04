Observer Observer Logo

Kylie Jenner’s Calabasas Starter Home Is Listed for $3.6 Million

By
Kylie Jenner's Calabasas starter home is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Agency
It's located in The Oaks in Calabasas gated community.
Courtesy The Agency
The house spans 5,121 square feet.
Courtesy The Agency
There are dark hardwood floors throughout.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
It's composed of five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
Courtesy The Agency
She paid $2.6 million for the home in 2015.
Courtesy The Agency
She sold the house for $3.15 million in 2017.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The house is now on the market for $3.6 million.
Courtesy The Agency
Jenner brought in interior designer Jeff Andrews to decorate the home.
Courtesy The Agency
There are double-height ceilings in the living and dining area.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There are two white stone fireplaces.
Courtesy The Agency
The kitchen.
Courtesy The Agency
And a breakfast nook.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy The Agency
Just your average shoe closet.
Courtesy The Agency
The master bathroom.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
Ah, the glam room.
Courtesy The Agency
The movie room.
Courtesy The Agency
All the customized lighting one could dream about.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The office.
Courtesy The Agency
The backyard is outfitted with a pool, spa and fire pit.
Courtesy The Agency
As well as a built-in barbecue.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There's a covered dining area.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a pool fountain situation, too.
Courtesy The Agency
The lighted courtyard contains another, smaller fire pit.
Courtesy The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 25

Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner, whose billionaire status may or may not have been recently revoked, has amassed quite the real estate portfolio ever since she first became a home owner at the age of 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s first residence was a 5,121-square-foot Calabasas abode, in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite Los Angeles enclave. Jenner paid $2.6 million for the property in 2015, and promptly embarked on a major renovation, bringing in interior designer Jeff Andrews to bring her very glitzy home vision to life.

SEE ALSO: Prince William Wants Prince Harry and Meghan to Consider a Move Away From L.A.

Jenner eventually sold the house for $3.15 million, and now the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate is back on the sales market, with an elevated $3.6 million price tag attached.

There are dark hardwood floors throughout the Tuscan-style residence, with wood beamed ceilings.

The double-height living and dining area features a large white stone fireplace and a wall of French doors that lead to the backyard, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar.

kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner has since moved on from this home. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, custom dark wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large island and breakfast bar seating. It’s open to a family room with another white stone fireplace.

The master suite is outfitted with a seating area, walk-in closet and a separate customized shoe closet. The monochrome bathroom contains two mirrored vanities, a clawfoot tub and black tiled walls.

Of course, if this isn’t quite enough space to properly primp, there’s always Jenner’s now-infamous glam room, which is still intact and features a lighted vanity, mirrored walls and custom drawers. If the new owner doesn’t need quite this much space to get ready, they could always turn the room back into a spare bedroom.

The backyard is decked out with a heated pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, a fire pit and a covered al fresco dining area. There’s also a lighted courtyard with another, smaller fire pit.

Jenner has immensely expanded her collection of California homes in the years since she departed this property. At present, the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul owns at least two homes in the Hidden Hills area of Calabasas, including an extensively renovated $12 million mansion she previously used as her main residence, as well as her latest acquisition, a $15 million Hidden Hills ranch estate that was once owned by Miley Cyrus. She recently made her biggest real estate purchase yet, doling out a staggering $36.5 million for a 15,350-square-foot Holmby Hills mansion.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Los Angeles real estate, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, celebrity news

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page