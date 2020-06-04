Kylie Jenner’s Calabasas Starter Home Is Listed for $3.6 Million

All the customized lighting one could dream about.

There are double-height ceilings in the living and dining area.

The house is now on the market for $3.6 million.

It's composed of five bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

Kylie Jenner's Calabasas starter home is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.





















Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner, whose billionaire status may or may not have been recently revoked, has amassed quite the real estate portfolio ever since she first became a home owner at the age of 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s first residence was a 5,121-square-foot Calabasas abode, in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s favorite Los Angeles enclave. Jenner paid $2.6 million for the property in 2015, and promptly embarked on a major renovation, bringing in interior designer Jeff Andrews to bring her very glitzy home vision to life.

Jenner eventually sold the house for $3.15 million, and now the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate is back on the sales market, with an elevated $3.6 million price tag attached.

There are dark hardwood floors throughout the Tuscan-style residence, with wood beamed ceilings.

The double-height living and dining area features a large white stone fireplace and a wall of French doors that lead to the backyard, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Viking appliances, custom dark wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large island and breakfast bar seating. It’s open to a family room with another white stone fireplace.

The master suite is outfitted with a seating area, walk-in closet and a separate customized shoe closet. The monochrome bathroom contains two mirrored vanities, a clawfoot tub and black tiled walls.

Of course, if this isn’t quite enough space to properly primp, there’s always Jenner’s now-infamous glam room, which is still intact and features a lighted vanity, mirrored walls and custom drawers. If the new owner doesn’t need quite this much space to get ready, they could always turn the room back into a spare bedroom.

The backyard is decked out with a heated pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, a fire pit and a covered al fresco dining area. There’s also a lighted courtyard with another, smaller fire pit.

Jenner has immensely expanded her collection of California homes in the years since she departed this property. At present, the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul owns at least two homes in the Hidden Hills area of Calabasas, including an extensively renovated $12 million mansion she previously used as her main residence, as well as her latest acquisition, a $15 million Hidden Hills ranch estate that was once owned by Miley Cyrus. She recently made her biggest real estate purchase yet, doling out a staggering $36.5 million for a 15,350-square-foot Holmby Hills mansion.