Liam Payne Is Listing His Calabasas Compound for $10.75 Million

Liam Payne is listing his enormous Calabasas compound for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
The main house is nearly 9,700 square feet.
There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
There are hardwood floors and arched doorways throughout.
He paid $10 million for the house five years ago.
The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a large center island.
The breakfast nook.
The formal dining room.
The two-story library is definitely one of the highlights of the home.
The movie theater.
The wine cellar.
A private bridge leads to the home.
The house is now on the market for $10.75 million.
There's an outdoor living space with a television and a fireplace.
There's a resort-style pool.
There are waterfalls and koi ponds scattered around the property.
Oh, just your average meditation pavilion.
The gym.
There is also a recording studio.
Former One Direction-er Liam Payne is looking for a buyer in Calabasas. The musician has been trying to offload his massive Los Angeles compound for over two years, and now he’s giving it another go.

Payne is relisting the nearly five-acre estate with a freshly discounted asking price of $10.75 million. If he scores the full amount, he’ll still come out with a profit from the $10 million he paid for the home in 2015.

The home was last on the market for $11.2 million late last year, though Payne originally had far higher hopes—he was seeking nearly $14 million when he first offered the house for sale in January 2018.

The erstwhile boyband-er had far better luck on the rental market, as until recently, the home was occupied by a tenant paying around $100,000 a month, as Compass broker Tomer Fridman, who is now sharing the listing with Hilton & Hyland broker Jonah Wilson, disclosed during an episode of Real Talk on IGTV last week.

The main house spans 9,659, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, a center island, breakfast bar seating and a dining nook. There’s also a more formal dining room, with a fireplace and wood beamed ceilings.

liam payne lists calabasas home for sale

Liam Payne is ready to leave his Calabasas home behind. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The two-story library is paneled in dark oak, with plenty of built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. There’s a living room with a fireplace, and downstairs, there’s a home theater and a wine cellar.

There’s a pool and spa surrounded by a stone deck area, with plenty of lounging space as well as a seating area with a fireplace and television.

The expansive property is ultra-private and secluded, with a number of separate buildings, soothing koi ponds and flowing waterfalls. There’s a pool house with a full gym and a bedroom, another private guest house, a recording studio and a meditation pavilion. Oh, and a private vineyard.

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have also rid themselves of their West Coast real estate over the past few years; Harry Styles finally sold his Hollywood Hills home last year, and Zayn Malik parted with his Bel Air estate last year, as well. Neither Styles nor Malik fared particularly well in the sales; they both ended up taking losses.

It doesn’t seem that Payne is in the market for another Los Angeles property just yet, as he relocated back across the pond. He’s reportedly living in a sleek London penthouse, where he’s been quarantining for the past few months.

