Online Casinos Became More Popular During Quarantine—What to Know

Even as we start to glimpse a slow return to normalcy, there is no question that all of our lives and daily rituals have had a complete upheaval over the last few months. Exercising used to be done in gyms are now done in living rooms. Happy hours require a Zoom log-in. Working from home might be the new standard. The list goes on. And at some point during quarantine, going to the casino required a virtual experience.

Online casinos aren’t a new concept – they’ve been around since 1996. But the necessity of staying inside our homes has revitalized their popularity. Online casinos are convenient, fun, and, most importantly, do not involve a risk to your health. Here’s what you should know before diving into this cyber pastime.

Where to Go

There are multiple platforms available for online gambling. Which one you should be using depends largely on what exactly you’re looking to get out of the experience. For example, maybe you’re keen to play slot games or perhaps you’re more interested in a table game. Maybe you want a live dealer, or maybe you’re looking for a site that accepts bitcoins and cryptocurrency. There are online casinos for everything, and it can be hard to navigate. The best way to figure out which online casino is the right one for you is to go to a site like canadacasino.ca that does all the research for you. Canada Casino breaks down which sites have what and lay it all out in a helpful guide to make it easy for you.

Getting Used to Online vs. Live

If you’ve never experienced the online casino experience, it can be a bit of an adjustment coming from the IRL experience. The biggest difference between games online and games played live, is that most of these games are run by using a random number generator. Ultimately, this is for everyone’s benefit. The use of a random number generator prevents cheating, card counting, and is more consistently random than hand shuffling.

What to Avoid

As any seasoned gambler knows, you should never enter a casino with a reckless attitude. Especially in the Wild West that is the internet, it’s important to take precautions and know what to avoid. For starters, do not fall for an illegal online casino. Yes, they exist and yes they’re risky. Make sure the site you’re using is vetted and legal. Check reviews, the more popular the casino, the safer it is.

Another big precaution to take is to make sure you’re compatible with the site’s payment methods. Each casino has their own preferences for payment, whether they accept paypal, debit cards, credit cards, or bitcoin. You never want to find yourself in a situation where you’re not prepared or capable of making a financial exchange – after all, what would be the point of playing if you couldn’t deposit your winnings!

While real-world casinos may take a long time to get back to their full capacity, with online casinos there’s no need to miss out on all the fun. And now that you know the basics, it’s time to responsibly have a little fine and get to playing!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369)