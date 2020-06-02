Pharrell Williams Lists Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $11.95 Million

Pharrell Williams is looking to shed another piece of his Los Angeles real estate portfolio. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is listing his ultra contemporary Hollywood Hills home for sale, six years after purchasing the 1.55-acre estate for $7.14 million.

The Grammy-winner is hoping for a serious profit, as he stuck an $11.95 million price tag onto the six bedroom, 5.5 bathroom Laurel Canyon modern abode, per the listing first spotted by Variety.

The 4,415-square-foot glass, concrete and wood-covered property, known as the “Skyline Residence,” was designed by architect Hagy Belzberg, per the listing shared by Westside Estate Agency brokers Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers.

The glass-encased living room features marble floors, direct access outside and a silver fireplace that is suspended from the ceiling.

The sleek kitchen is fitted with white cabinetry and an island with wood accents and breakfast bar seating, as well as built-in shelving on one wall and backyard access via a floor-to-ceiling glass door. There’s also a dining space with a full wall of garden-esque greenery.

The master suite contains a gas fireplace and a green marble-bedecked bathroom, with a modern freestanding tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower.

There’s also a detached two-story guest house, with one bedroom and its own kitchen. Outside, there’s a modern infinity pool and spa, as well as a front garden set up with a movie projector screen and viewing patio.

This isn’t the only Los Angeles home Williams is attempting to part with right now. He’s also looking for a $16.95 million buyer for his Beverly Hills home, which he purchased from Tyler Perry almost exactly two years ago.