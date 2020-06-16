Prince Harry and Meghan Are Postponing the Archewell Launch Until Next Year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stayed busy throughout their time quarantining in Los Angeles, as they’ve been quietly working on their upcoming non-profit organization, Archewell, as well as contributing their time and resources to important charities and initiatives, and now focusing their attentions on Black Lives Matter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle originally planned on launching Archewell shortly after they relocated to California and officially stepped down from their royal roles. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Prince Harry and Meghan decided to postpone any major announcements or news of the new non-profit initiative.

Now, they’ve decided to push back the Archewell launch even more, and aren’t expected to officially launch the non-profit until next year, according to the Telegraph. The outlet reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are reassessing everything with the current climate, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter. The Sussexes won’t make any public announcements regarding Archewell, nor release any official projects from within the initiative, until 2021.

Archewell is supposed to essentially replace Prince Harry and Meghan’s former Sussex Royal Foundation; it’ll be the home of their future charitable endeavors.

The Sussexes are, however, planning on taking a more public stance and visible action within the Black Lives Matter movement in the next few days. They’ve been speaking with a number of activists and leaders, and are preparing their next steps. Meghan has already publicly voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice, and has condemned the death of George Floyd and police brutality, during her recorded speech for her alma mater’s virtual graduation. As of now, Meghan is the only member of the British royal family to speak out about the protests, and she’s sure to continue her support and work in the coming days.