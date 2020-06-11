Prince Harry and Meghan Are Focusing on Racial Justice and Black Lives Matter

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their move to Los Angeles and stepped down from their official royal roles, they’ve continued to work behind the scenes with charitable organizations, and have continued to support their various patronages. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been isolating at their Beverly Hills home due to coronavirus, and they’ve spent much of quarantine working on upcoming projects and endeavors for their post-royal life.

Prince Harry and Meghan are planning on returning to the public sphere very soon, and for a worthy cause, per royal reporter Katie Nicholl in Vanity Fair. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been getting more and more involved with the Black Lives Matter movement, and they intend to shift their focus to fighting against racial injustice and supporting BLM.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Making the Most Out of Isolation in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan have been speaking with Black Lives Matter leaders and activists for the past few weeks, and they’re ready to make some of their work public. They’re currently figuring out how they can best help the BLM movement, as it continues to gain support all around the globe. Prince Harry and Meghan want to use their public platform to bring more visibility, awareness and support to these organizations fighting for racial justice.

At the moment, they’re still learning and educating themselves, and speaking with many different organizations to see how they can best help. According to Vanity Fair‘s source, it’s “taking up a lot of their time and energy,” and we should “expect to see a shift of their focus onto the campaign over the coming days and weeks.”

The Black Lives Matter movement is particularly important to Meghan, who has publicly spoken about her personal experiences and challenges she has faced as a biracial woman long before she became the Duchess of Sussex. She recently voiced her support for the BLM movement and condemned the death of George Floyd during a speech she gave for her high school alma mater’s graduation; she reportedly felt “duty-bound” to speak. As of now, Meghan is the only member of the British royal family who has spoken out in support of BLM and the protests.

In April, the Sussexes revealed their plans to launch a new non-profit foundation, Archewell; the charity was reported to focus on issues including conservation, female empowerment and gender equality. At the time, the Sussexes noted that they wouldn’t be giving any big statements until after the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Now that they’re shifting much of their focus to racial justice, as well, perhaps they’ll make a big announcement sooner than expected.