Prince William and Kate Have a Very Specific Parenting Style at Home

Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton are royals who live in historic palaces surrounded by priceless works of art and pristine furnishings, they’re also just a family raising three children, even if those kids are little princes and a princess. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending quarantine at their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and they’ve been helping out with remote learning and getting their kids on a regular schedule.

Prince William and Kate are strict about screen time, and make sure all three of the little Cambridges spend lots of time outdoors. They’re also careful about disciplining their children, and make sure to absolutely never shout or yell.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Signed With the Same Speaking Agency as the Obamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t like to use the “naughty step,” which those of us based in the U.S. know as a “time-out.” Instead, they use the “chat sofa,” according to the Sun, in which the child that needs a little talking to or discipline is removed from the “scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.” They work with their longtime Norland Nanny, Maria Borrallo, when it comes to disciplining their children, and are “good at listening to the children but being firm.”

Prince William and Kate, as well as their nanny, are “strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be,” and they “work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seems relaxed and happy for the three of them.” Kate is apparently a touch stricter than her husband, though.

The Cambridges’ “chat sofa” style definitely works; the kids are always perfectly behaved whenever the family has visitors at home, per the Sun, and never throw tantrums.

All the Cambridge children are usually on their best behavior while out at royal events, too, including at Trooping the Colour, as well as the many royal weddings Prince George and Princess Charlotte have performed page boy and bridesmaid duties for.

Of course, the little royals do still have their moments—they are, after all, just children, which means they sometimes display their more mischievous sides, like when Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at fans and reporters at the King’s Cup regatta last year, and Prince George’s mini tantrums when it comes to flying, because even the future King of England gets overwhelmed by helicopters.