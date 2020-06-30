Prince William and Kate Have a Big Decision to Make for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been spending more time than ever with their three children over the past few months, as they’ve all been quarantining at Anmer Hall, the family’s royal country home in Norfolk, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been hands-on royal parents, and they’ve taken on home schooling responsibilities as their two eldest children, who are both enrolled at Thomas’s Battersea, transitioned to remote learning earlier this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

But the Cambridges have another big schooling decision to make for their oldest in the somewhat near future, as they’ll have to decide whether or not to send Prince George to boarding school. As royal expert Ingrid Seward told OK, royal children are typically enrolled in boarding school at age eight, and Prince George turns seven on July 22.

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended the Ludgrove School in Berkshire, and reportedly loved being there. They were full-time boarders, but Princess Diana would visit them every weekend. Both Prince William and Prince Harry then went on to enroll at Eton College when they were 13, for their secondary education.

Of course, even though the royals have traditionally sent their children to boarding school, that doesn’t mean the Cambridges will follow suit. According to Seward, Prince William and Kate will take their children’s individual personalities into account order to see if boarding school would even be a good fit. As Seward points out, the royals do break with tradition now, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might decide that if their kids are happy in their current school environment, then there’s no need to change things up.

Thomas’s Battersea does teach students up to age 13, so it’s possible Prince George and his siblings would stay at the school, which is located relatively close to the Cambridges’ London home at Kensington Palace, before enrolling at Eton College.

For now, though, the Cambridges are likely just focusing on the rest of the summer with their kids. The U.K. lockdown is starting to ease up, but Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t returned to London with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and it seems likely the Cambridges will continue to reside at Anmer Hall for the time being. They also have another big celebration next month, as Prince George’s seventh birthday is coming up in July.