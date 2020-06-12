Rihanna Is Renting the Kardashians’ Former Hamptons Home for $415,000 a Month

The waterfront home is in the North Sea area of the Hamptons.

After a month of searching for the perfect Hamptons beach home to rent this summer, it seems Rihanna has made up her mind. The Grammy Award-winning singer is leasing a five-bedroom, six-bathroom retreat out east from mid-July to mid-August, for a hefty $415,000, per the New York Post.

The 6,140-square-foot waterfront home, located in the North Sea area of Southampton, is situated on nearly two acres, with picturesque views.

It doesn’t appear the home was publicly offered as a rental, but the house is on the sales market for a touch under $11 million with Douglas Elliman broker Danielle Lise Desrochers.

According to the New York Post, the lease was arranged by Nest Seekers’ broker Dylan Eckhardt.

There are big windows, hardwood floors and glass doors throughout the home. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island and breakfast bar seating.

There’s an open living and dining area with a fireplace, as well as a cozy den.

The master suite is outfitted with a seating area and a fireplace, as well as a marble-bedecked bathroom with a double-sided vanity, built-in tub and yet another fireplace.

A porch is configured with seating areas and a brick-framed fireplace. Outside, there’s a heated pool, but this house is also right on the bay waterfront, with an 85-foot dock.

The home has welcomed some well-known faces in the past, too. It’s the same home that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian rented back in 2014, and served as the backdrop of much of their reality show.