Observer Observer Logo

Rihanna Is Renting the Kardashians’ Former Hamptons Home for $415,000 a Month

By
Rihanna found her summer rental. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
She had been searching for the right home for about a month.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Rihanna is reportedly paying $415,000 to rent the house for just a single month.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The home spans 6,140 square feet.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
There are large windows and hardwood floors throughout.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The house is comprised of five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The marble master bathroom.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The dining area has views of the water.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
There's a porch with seating areas and a fireplace.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The house sits on nearly two acres.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The Kardashians previously rented the home.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The waterfront home is in the North Sea area of the Hamptons.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Slideshow | List
- / 14

After a month of searching for the perfect Hamptons beach home to rent this summer, it seems Rihanna has made up her mind. The Grammy Award-winning singer is leasing a five-bedroom, six-bathroom retreat out east from mid-July to mid-August, for a hefty $415,000, per the New York Post.

The 6,140-square-foot waterfront home, located in the North Sea area of Southampton, is situated on nearly two acres, with picturesque views.

SEE ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Are Focusing on Racial Justice and Black Lives Matter

It doesn’t appear the home was publicly offered as a rental, but the house is on the sales market for a touch under $11 million with Douglas Elliman broker Danielle Lise Desrochers.

rihanna rents hamptons home

Rihanna is heading to the Hamptons in July. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

According to the New York Post, the lease was arranged by Nest Seekers’ broker Dylan Eckhardt.

There are big windows, hardwood floors and glass doors throughout the home. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island and breakfast bar seating.

There’s an open living and dining area with a fireplace, as well as a cozy den.

The master suite is outfitted with a seating area and a fireplace, as well as a marble-bedecked bathroom with a double-sided vanity, built-in tub and yet another fireplace.

A porch is configured with seating areas and a brick-framed fireplace. Outside, there’s a heated pool, but this house is also right on the bay waterfront, with an 85-foot dock.

The home has welcomed some well-known faces in the past, too. It’s the same home that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian rented back in 2014, and served as the backdrop of much of their reality show.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Rihanna, the hamptons, celebrity news

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page