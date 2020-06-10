The Lifestyle Brands Donating Sales Proceeds to the Black Lives Matter Movement

The wellness brand is donating 100 percent of sales from its entire Radical Relief line, including this roll-on CBD gel and anti-inflammatory pills, to Black Lives Matter throughout June. $109, Asystem.

Odell Beckham, Jr. recently launched a website to sell these shirts that read, "I STILL CAN'T BREATHE" on the front and "No justice, no peace" on the back. 100 percent of the profits will be donated to Black Lives Matter. $25, End This Together.

The fitness studio is launching a four-week program for The Ness digital to reconnect and reset, with all the proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. $20, The Ness.

The New York-based artist released a capsule collection in support of Black Lives Matter, with 100 percent of the proceeds from each sale split evenly among Color of Change, Black Futures Lab, Movement for Black Lives and Black Alliance For Just Immigration. $28.46, KidSuper.

This Hong Kong-based knitwear brand is donating 20 percent of total online sales throughout June and July to the Loveland Foundation, which seeks to provide mental health resources and opportunities to the Black community, and Black women and girls in particular. $350, YanYan.

If you're looking for a new necklace or bracelet this season, head to The Sis Kiss. The jewelry brand is donating a percentage of every single sale this month to the Minnesota Chapter of the ACLU. $72, The Sis Kiss.

The brand partnered up with Carrots, Waster Youth, Shabbaaa Sound Systems and Uncle Paulie's on this graphic t-shirt, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The United Negro College Fund and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. $55, Cherry Los Angeles.

The beauty brand's new refreshing mist is ideal for summer, and even better, they're donating 10 percent of all sales from the product to Communities United Against Police Brutality, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Fair Fight Action throughout the month of June. $28, Cherry Los Angeles.

A portion of the proceeds from each sale of this vegan leather tote bag will be donated to the NAACP. $210, Modern Picnic.

We love this stylish wrap top from this chic Black woman-owned lingerie brand, and even better, designer Shiara Robinson is donating 15 percent of all purchases to Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that seeks to help Black and Brown communities via education, self-empowerment and mobilization. $125, LaSette.

If you want to update your swimwear collection right now, definitely consider this brand. Throughout the month of June, Los Angeles-based company, which already donated $20,000 to Black Lives Matter organizations, is donating 20 percent of all sale proceeds to Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. $250, Same Swim.

Phenomenal Woman is all about bringing awareness to social causes, and they recently released a 'Black Lives Matter' collection, including this sweatshirt, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Black Future Labs, a non-profit that works with Black people to transform the community and build political power, especially engaging Black voters. $55, Phenomenal Woman.

The brand created the Hope Collection in honor of the BLM movement, with 100 percent of the profits from the collection going to Color of Change. Each stone was carefully chosen based on its meaning, like amethyst to generate positive transformation and communication, and sapphire to guard the innocent. $375, Haverhill Collection.

This plant-based CBD wellness brand was founded by three Black women; Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones and Tai Beauchamp, and a portion of every single sale always goes to a charity that supports the wellness of women of color. With all that's going on right now, Brown Girl Jane stepped it up even further, and is donating $10 of every sale to Until Freedom, a social justice organization that works to address systematic racial injustice. We recommend trying out Brown Girl Jane's new facial serum, as not only is it an incredible product, but proceeds from every sale will continue to go to Until Freedom. $58, Brown Girl Jane.

The fashion designer is donating 100 percent of the net proceeds from the limited edition re-release of his Stronger in Colour collection to the Bail Project, an organization that works to fight against mass incarceration of the Black community. $175, Prabal Gurung.

Whitney Michel launched Michel Men in 2010 after graduating from Parsons. The black-owned business is now making stylish masks (which we're all going to need for a while), with 20 percent of each purchase going to the Dream Defenders, which fights against police brutality and wrongful incarceration of people of color. $40, Michel Men.

As worldwide protests continue with people demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, it’s more important than ever that we all keep up support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Whether it’s donating to Black Lives Matter organizations (the Equal Justice Initiative, the ActBlue Bail Fund Relief, Color of Change, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Black Future Labs are just a few that could use your help right now), educating yourself and others, joining protests, buying from Black-owned brands, or the multitude of other ways you can contribute, now is the time to do whatever you can to help.

Many fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands have responded to the calls to action with public support and donations to BLM organizations, and some are donating a percentage of merchandise sales proceeds to Black Lives Matter initiatives.

There is still a ton of work to do, and this is just one way to help out, but if you’re contemplating a new fashion, beauty or wellness purchase right now, consider making sure that your next shopping moment also contributes to the BLM movement. Scroll through to see just a few of the sweatshirts, tees, swimwear, wellness products and more that are donating a percentage of sales to Black Lives Matter organizations and initiatives.